Army Col. Wendy Woodall becomes Walter Reed’s Nursing Director

Courtesy Photo | Army Col. Wendy Woodall recently became Walter Reed’s new director of nursing services.... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Col. Wendy Woodall recently became Walter Reed’s new director of nursing services. see less | View Image Page

BETHESDA, Maryland (June 12, 2023) – Army Col. Wendy G. Woodall recently became the new director for nursing services and chief nursing officer at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. She oversees a staff of approximately 2,000 active duty, GS and contract nurses who serve as caregivers, patient advocates, administrators, researchers, educators, comforters, and confidants to patients, staff, visitors and each other at Walter Reed. They assist in providing care and services to more than 1 million Military Health System beneficiaries every year.



Woodall entered the Army in 1998 and has held a variety of Army Nurse Corps officer positions, both traditional and non-traditional, and leadership positions including: instructor and deputy director, Army Practical Nurse Course at the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center; strategic engagements officer, Commander’s Action Group, Office of the Surgeon General (OTSG) of the Army; Secretary of the General Staff, OTSG/U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM); deputy commander for nursing at Kirk U.S. Army Health Clinic, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland; and deputy chief, Department of Clinical Specialties, Medical Center of Excellence, Joint Base San Antonio, Texas.



A graduate of the University of Kentucky with a bachelor’s degree in nursing, Woodall received her commissioned following Army ROTC in 1998. She has also earned a master’s degree in nursing education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2008, and a master’s in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College in 2022. She is also a graduate multiple professional military education courses, including: the AMEDD Instructor Training Course, the pilot course for the Army Nurse Corps Entry Level Executive Nurse Course, Command and General Staff College, the Basic Healthcare Administration course, the U.S. Army Medical Department Executive Skills Course, and the Interagency Institute for Federal Healthcare Leaders.



Woodall currently serves as the Medical-Surgical Nursing Consultant to The Surgeon General of the U.S. Army and is an active member of the Academy of Medical-Surgical Nurses (AMSN).



Her awards include the Bronze Star, the Meritorious Service Medal (seven oak-leaf clusters), and the Iraqi Campaign Medal. She is a member of the Order of Military Medical Merit (O2M3) and has been awarded the AMEDD “A” Proficiency Designator in Medical-Surgical Nursing.



-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Walter Reed, the world’s premier, integrated military medical center and where the nation heals our heroes, strives to provide extraordinary experiences for patients, families, and staff while driving tomorrow’s healthcare advances through education, innovation, and research. For additional information about WRNMMC, please visit us at https://walterreed.tricare.mil/.