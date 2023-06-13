Retirement services offers solutions, resources

Photo By Terrance Bell | Linda A. Battle, center, chief, Soldier for Life Retirement Services Office, is...... read more read more Photo By Terrance Bell | Linda A. Battle, center, chief, Soldier for Life Retirement Services Office, is flanked by colleagues Ashley Austin, left, and Ketsia Cordova at the Soldier Support Center recently. Battle said the staff is resolved to support Soldiers, veterans, retirees and spouses in various ways to include helping with pay-related issues and entitlements. Additionally, the SFL RSO is a one-stop shop when it comes to finding resources. Furthermore, Battle said she is the biggest fan of those serving and having served the nation, being a retiree herself. (photo by T. Anthony Bell) see less | View Image Page

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Linda A. Battle is always in the ready posture.



A contract administrator, the chief, Soldier for Life Retirement Services Office, cannot wait to grapple with issues and problems among many that might afflict Soldiers, retirees, veterans and their family members. There is a very simple reason for her advocacy.



“Serving the community of retirees and veterans is a passion for me because I am also a retiree,” she said.



Battle hung up her uniform at Fort Gregg-Adams in 2019 as a human resources specialist. She spent 26 years amongst the ranks, most of it in a customer service capacity, helping to guide Soldiers through the well-worn mazes of administrative and personnel matters.



“I have put myself on both sides of this desk,” she said from her office in the Soldier Support Center. “I’m on that side (pointing to the chair before her) when their retiring because I know what they’ve gone through or what they should be going through.



“On this side as a civilian, I know what they’re going through because service members always say, ‘I’ve never done this before.’ I aways tell them, ‘You have never retired from the Army -- that I’m aware;’ my job is to make the transition process as smooth as silk.”



Battle’s job is to provide information and help resolve personnel and administrative matters following transition. Her work covers those bases and more.



“I can be their voice as well,” she said. “If there’s anything I can do to help as far as anything they’re needing (such as benefits, entitlements, etc.), I have the connections to reach out and get things done.”



Battle has proven she can get things done. Her final military position was CASCOM secretary of the general staff noncommissioned officer in charge. She was the ranking enlisted member responsible for managing the budget, travel, security, logistics and human resource functions for the commanding general and members of his staff.



In being the voice of retirees, Battle is supported by the Retired Soldier Council, which advocates for retirees at the local and national levels. The RSC is vital to the interests of all retirees, said Battle, but especially senior veterans, who often think they are overlooked.



“A lot of times when they retire, they feel like no one thinks about them, but my mission is to continue to give them information they need,” she said.



Battle said retirement-related information is shared via the Echo, an official Army-wide newsletter published on a quarterly basis. SFL RSO also produces an annual newsletter tailored to local interests. It is due to hit the streets soon.



“The 2023 issue should be published this month,” said Battle. “Once we publish, we will provide access to those who don’t have Internet access. So, if they called or reached out, we would print an issue and mail it to make sure information gets out to them.”



The annual Retirement Appreciation Day will likely be the top story in the pending issue. The RAD can be described as a retiree open house featuring health screenings, benefit seminars and more.



This year’s RAD is scheduled for Sept. 30, 8 a.m. - 12 noon, at the Soldier Support Center.



The SFL RSO hours are 7:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.



For more information, call 804-734-6973/7345 or visit

https://homeadmin.army.mil/greggadams/about/Garrison/directorate-human-resources/military-personnel-division/retirement-services