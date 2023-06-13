WAMC expands capabilities for Soldiers with Apprenticeship Program

Photo By Isaac Peterson | Womack Army Medical Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 16, to launch its...... read more read more Photo By Isaac Peterson | Womack Army Medical Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 16, to launch its apprenticeship program that began on Feb.3. The program will provide service members with an opportunity to earn credentials from the Department of Labor and the North Carolina Community Colleges.(DoD photo by Isaac Peterson) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C., --Womack Army Medical Center has expanded its capabilities for service members by becoming a registered site for the North Carolina Apprenticeship Program. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at WAMC on June 16, to honor this partnership that began on Feb. 3, with the Apprenticeship Program.



This program will provide service members with the opportunity to earn credentials from the Department of Labor and the North Carolina Community Colleges upon the completion of on-the-job training and term hours for their military occupation specialties.



“We are very excited to be a part of this moment in history that will extend to the next generation of Soldiers that are not only proficient in their warrior tasks and skills but also their profession,” said Hospital Education Staff and Development Chief, Lt. Col. Monique Grinnell.



Grinnell commended the WAMC leadership on making this program available to the organization.

This program allows WAMC to participate in the professional development of their Soldiers. Participants in the program will receive valuable on-the-job training and certification that will be beneficial to them now and in the future when they transition into the civilian world.



WAMC Deputy Commanding Officer Col. Hugh McClean Jr. said, “Finding a job in today’s market is very difficult. Businesses want to hire highly skilled and competent individuals and are constantly looking for an edge that identifies a person and sets them apart from other candidates. The North Carolina Apprenticeship Program is that gold standard, which will set Womack Soldiers apart from all the other candidates and move them to the top of the list.”



Five Soldiers are currently enrolled in the program that has several eligible military occupational specialties that service members can choose from. To include dental specialist, health care specialist, orthopedic technician, radiology technician, human resource specialist, mortuary affairs specialist, supply system specialist, behavioral health technician and chaplain service support among others.



“This incredible program will better prepare today's warfighter to succeed on the battlefield and increase their chances of obtaining civilian employment,” said McLean.



The ceremony was attended by representatives of the North Carolina Apprenticeship program, Cassandra Royal and Dale Yarborough, who also participated in the ribbon cutting,



The apprenticeship program is led by Sgt. 1st Class Latisha McCormick, WAMC site coordinator.

For more information about this program call 910-907-6581.