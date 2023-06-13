NSAW Recognizes Outstanding Sailors, Civilians

Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) celebrated its hard-working Sailors and civilian employees during an awards ceremony June 20 at the Washington Navy Yard’s Admiral Gooding Center. The command manages six installations in the Washington, D.C. area and supports 109 tenant commands and activities. Capt. Mark Burns, commanding officer of NSAW Washington, praised recipients and said he was “humbled” to be a part of the promotion of five NSAW police officers. NSAW also announced its Sailors of the Year during the ceremony, which was attended by a throng of family members and shipmates.



The first to be recognized were not technically members of the command, but rather three outstanding Sailors from tenants who served NSAW as members of its Auxiliary Security Force (ASF). Builders 2nd Class Jameeria Johnson and Donald Morse, along with Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kyle Gaucher, received letters of commendation for their critical work.



Master-at-Arms 1st Class Douglas Paluch received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for his superior performance of duties serving as the lead petty officer and antiterrorism training supervisor for NSAW Security Forces, resulting in his selection as the NSAW Sailor of the Year. “As an [Antiterrorism Team/Installation Training Team] members, he was instrumental in [supporting] 12 force protection unit exercises in preparation for NSAW’s FY23 Regional Assessment, receiving accolades from the [Naval District Washington] Commandant for tremendous progression and vast improvement,” according to the award citation.



Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jachin Almon received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and was selected as the command’s Junior Sailor of the Year for his service as a Security Forces watch commander. “His impeccable leadership and expertise contributed to qualification of four watch commanders, 12 patrol officers, five in-rate advancements… and four reenlistments,” according to the citation. “Additionally, as command fitness leader, he led 12 assistant command fitness leaders in successfully executing calendar year 2022’s Physical Fitness Assessment, resulting in a pass rate of 99.7 percent.”



Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Konner Sand received the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and was selected as NSAW’s Bluejacket of the Year for his outstanding work as an armorer supporting NSAW Security Forces. “His impeccable expertise contributed in the inspection of 96 weapons and 3,000 rounds of ammunition and antiterrorism-force protection equipment valued over $1.3 million,” according to the citation. Sand also served as an assistant command fitness leader and helped plan and implement the command’s 2022 Physical Fitness Assessment.



Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Justin Sipos was selected as NSAW Junior Sailor of the Quarter for outstanding performance of duties serving as building manager. “Petty Officer Sipos was integral to maintaining the quality of life for 80 Sailors and 270 Airmen,” according to the citation. “As Bay Orderly Coordinator, he led nine Sailors and 27 Airmen in beautifying Unaccompanied Housing grounds.”



The ceremony included several promotions on the Security Forces team, with friends, shipmates and family members pinning on the new rank. Tory Felton was promoted to detective; Jermaine Armstrong, Sherman Benton, Sheldon Brown and John Edwards were promoted to the police rank of sergeant.



NSAW said goodbye to Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Griffin Hahn, who received a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal for faithful service ahead of reassignment to his next tour. “He expertly led and managed 30 Sailors and three civilians in the execution of over 200 calls for service, safeguarding 33,000 personnel and mission critical assets,” according to the award citation.



Nine NSAW civilian employees – Ric Antonio, Kenneth Bobbitt, Antonio Boiardi, Emily Martin, Richard McCloud, Shawn Payne, Justin Petrick, Christopher Pullum and Andrew Revelos – received Spot Awards for outstanding contributions to the command’s mission success.



Last, but certainly not least, NSAW Command Master Chief Laterrence “Jay” Jackson received the Meritorious Service Medal, gold star in lieu of second award, for outstanding service at his last assignment with Navy Information Operations Command. “Master Chief Jackson provided sage advice to the commanding officer for more than 1,800 active and reserve Sailors and civilians assigned to 32 local and geographically dispersed units,” according to the citation. “He mentored 95 officers and led 105 chief petty officers and 24 civilians in leadership positions as they directed the collection of critical intelligence.”



Jackson provided critical support to U.S. Central Command, European Command and Africa Command, while also establishing the command’s coronavirus response cell. “His efforts led to mission success, high morale and superior quality of life for Sailors.”



Congratulations to all who were recognized!

