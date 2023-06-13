Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Contracting Squadron welcomes new commander

    17th Contracting Squadron welcomes new commander

    U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Contracting Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, June 21.

    The 17th COS welcomed the incoming commander, Maj. Anita Sims, and thanked the outgoing commander, Maj. Ivan Pinder-bey, for his hard work and dedication.

    The mission of the 17th COS is to create agile, innovative, mission-focused business solutions essential to train, develop and inspire the future force.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    17th Contracting Squadron

