GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Contracting Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, June 21.
The 17th COS welcomed the incoming commander, Maj. Anita Sims, and thanked the outgoing commander, Maj. Ivan Pinder-bey, for his hard work and dedication.
The mission of the 17th COS is to create agile, innovative, mission-focused business solutions essential to train, develop and inspire the future force.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2023 08:47
|Story ID:
|447709
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 17th Contracting Squadron welcomes new commander, by A1C Zachary Heimbuch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
