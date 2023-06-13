17th Contracting Squadron welcomes new commander

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Contracting Squadron conducted a change of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, June 21.



The 17th COS welcomed the incoming commander, Maj. Anita Sims, and thanked the outgoing commander, Maj. Ivan Pinder-bey, for his hard work and dedication.



The mission of the 17th COS is to create agile, innovative, mission-focused business solutions essential to train, develop and inspire the future force.

