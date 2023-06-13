Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POLAND

    06.16.2023

    Story by John Zierow 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    On 16 June 2023, the U.S. Army Garrison Poland Commander, COL Jorge M. Fonseca took part in the “Unceasing of The Colors” for 16 Garrison Support Unit, Polish Army in Drawsko Pomorskie. COL Fonseca was also designated as one of the Honorary Founders of the 16GSU Banner, one of the highest honors that the GSU could bestow on an allied soldier.

