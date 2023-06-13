On 16 June 2023, the U.S. Army Garrison Poland Commander, COL Jorge M. Fonseca took part in the “Unceasing of The Colors” for 16 Garrison Support Unit, Polish Army in Drawsko Pomorskie. COL Fonseca was also designated as one of the Honorary Founders of the 16GSU Banner, one of the highest honors that the GSU could bestow on an allied soldier.

