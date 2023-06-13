Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMU-3 Takes Off – MQ-9A Certified Safe for Flight

    VMU-3 Launches the MQ-9A

    Photo By Cpl. Christian Tofteroo | A U.S. Marine Corps MQ-9A with Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron (VMU) 3, Marine...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Story by 2nd Lt. Hannah Venables 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    MCAS KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii – Today Marine Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Squadron 3 (VMU-3) safely and successfully tested and flew its first MQ-9A remotely piloted aircraft. The squadron is now certified to independently operate the MQ-9A. VMU-3 received its first two MQ-9A remotely piloted aircraft at the end of April 2023. Since then, VMU-3 has worked tirelessly to assemble and prepare the aircraft for the rigorous Naval Air Systems Command safety certification process.

    The Safe-For-Flight Operations Certification (SFFOC) is the final crucial milestone in VMU-3’s transition from the RQ-21A to the MQ-9A. The SFFOC process ensures the squadron has essential qualified personnel, sound infrastructure and administrative, safety, operational and maintenance programs in place to safely employ the remotely piloted aircraft.

    “VMU-3 is excited to field such an impressive capability that we have all been diligently preparing for well over a year,” said a VMU-3 squadron representative. The arrival of the new aircraft postures VMU-3 to better support a wide range of operations in the Indo-Pacific region. “Each section that makes up the VMU-3 squadron have all had an integral part in making this happen. It is truly a full force effort from our entire team,” the squadron representative added. The squadron will now focus on developing tactics, techniques and procedures for employing the aircraft to support the joint force, allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region.

    The squadron is expecting to showcase the MQ-9A later this summer. The event will feature a ready-to-fly MQ-9A and commemorate the squadron. For more information about VMU-3 or the MQ-9 please contact Marine Aircraft Group 24 Communication Strategy and Operations, https://www.1stmaw.marines.mil/Subordinate-Units/Marine-Aircraft-Group-24/

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Date Posted: 06.21.2023 23:29
    Story ID: 447693
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMU-3 Takes Off – MQ-9A Certified Safe for Flight, by 2LT Hannah Venables, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    VMU-3 Launches the MQ-9A

    LINKS

    VMU-3 Launches the MQ-9Ahttps://www.dvidshub.net/image/7874657/vmu-3-launches-mq-9a

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MQ9
    VMU3
    MAG24
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT