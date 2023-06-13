3rd Wing implements new maintenance structure, activates fighter generation squadrons

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska– The 3rd Wing hosted an activation ceremony for the 90th and 525th Fighter Generation Squadrons, and the deactivation of the 3rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 15.



This ceremony put into place the Combat Oriented Maintenance Organization, a new organizational structure for aircraft maintenance, which seeks to enhance coordination between maintenance and their respective fighter squadrons.



"The purpose of this reorganization is to try to make smaller, more agile units that can closely align with their fighter squadron and be more successful in this era of Great Power Competition," said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Timothy Doster, the outgoing 3rd AMXS commander.





Announced in 2021, the COMO model breaks massive aircraft maintenance units into smaller fighter generation squadrons, offering a more hands-on approach for commanders who deploy overseas, so they can better connect with their team, wrote Rachel Cohen in an article published by Air Force Times. Squadrons gain enhanced control in managing their resources and manpower. They will be able to allocate assets in a way that optimally supports their operations.





Additionally, activating the two fighter generation squadrons at JBER allows maintenance commanders to focus on iron fleet and personnel readiness - two of the 3rd Wing commander’s top priorities.



During the ceremony, Doster relinquished command of the 3rd AMXS and welcomed U.S. Air Force Maj. Charles Bayne as the 90th FGS commander, and U.S. Air Force Maj. Gabriel Byrd as the 525th FGS commander.



“My commitment to you is that you will have one-hundred and twenty- five percent of my effort, and I will remain focused on preparing us for today’s fight,” said Byrd. “And just as important, the fights that lie ahead.”



For more information on fighter generation and combat maintenance, check out the Air Force Times article at https://www.airforcetimes.com/news/your-air-force/2021/04/30/fighter-wings-try-a-fresh-approach-to-combat-maintenance/

