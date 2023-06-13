Juneteenth: Commemorating Freedom and Advancing Justice in the United States Army

Photo By Sgt. Matthew Garrett | Staff Sgt. Rashida Jones poses for a Juneteenth photo at Ft. Stewart, GA. "To me,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Matthew Garrett | Staff Sgt. Rashida Jones poses for a Juneteenth photo at Ft. Stewart, GA. "To me, Juneteenth is remembering the many sacrifices made by my ancestors for our freedom of equality and hope for a better future. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my country with the freedom and right that I have today. Their sacrifices have allowed me to serve equally with my brothers and sisters in arms." see less | View Image Page

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, holds immense historical and cultural significance as it marks the end of slavery in the United States. It symbolizes our progress in our fight for freedom, justice, and equality. On this momentous day, we must grasp the historical context and understand why celebrating Juneteenth is vital for our society. The United States Army played a significant role in enforcing the Emancipation Proclamation and advancing the fundamental principles of humanity through their actions and unwavering commitment to justice.



On June 19, 1865, Union Army General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and issued General Order No. 3, proclaiming the emancipation of slaves in the state. This declaration came more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863. The delay in spreading the news to Texas highlights the complex and challenging process of abolishing slavery within our nation.



The United States Army enforced the Emancipation Proclamation, demonstrating their dedication to justice, morality, and humanity. By liberating southern territories and safeguarding the rights of all Americans, the Union Army propelled the cause of equality and reshaped the future of our nation.



"To me, Juneteenth means honoring the countless sacrifices made by my ancestors for our freedom, equality, and the hope of a brighter future," expressed Ssg. Rashida Jones, Religious Affairs Specialist, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division. "I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve my country, enjoying the freedoms and rights I possess today. Their sacrifices have paved the way for me to serve alongside my fellow soldiers on equal footing."



Celebrating Juneteenth holds immense importance for our society, prompting us to reflect on our nation's history, acknowledge the progress we've achieved, and confront the challenges we must overcome in our future. It is a powerful reminder that the fight for equality is ongoing, requiring collective efforts from all segments of society, including the U.S. Army.



"In my formative years, I drew inspiration from historical figures that made me incredibly proud to be an African American," shared 1st Lt. Milan X. Warren, Adjutant General, 10th Brigade Support Battalion, 1ABCT, 3ID. "They fought tirelessly for a better future, paving the way for me to pursue my dreams and aspirations. Society often overlooks my ancestors' tremendous efforts that brought us to where we are today. Being an African American officer in the U.S. Army allows me to carry their legacy forward, motivating other minorities that the possibilities are endless."



Juneteenth's celebrations foster unity, inclusivity, and shared responsibility among communities. It provides a platform to honor the achievements of the Black Soldiers who fought and sacrificed to ensure the Constitution fulfilled its promises to all Americans. The U.S. Army remains resolute in upholding these values as we continue to build a more inclusive and equitable nation for all.