USS Nebraska (Gold) Holds Change of Command Ceremony

KEYPORT, Wash. (June 15, 2021) -- The gold crew of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Nebraska (SSBN 739) held a change of command ceremony at the Naval Undersea Museum in Keyport, Washington, June 15, 2023.



Cmdr. Brad Muskopf relieved Cmdr. Joshua Corbin to assume all duties and responsibilities as commanding officer of the gold crew of Nebraska.

Jaime Gutierrez, a retired master chief machinist’s mate and former Engineering Department master chief, served as the guest speaker for the ceremony.



Corbin, a Hughesville, Pennsylvania, native, graduated from Penn State University with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering and received his commission through the Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate Program. He earned his master’s degree in engineering management from Old Dominion University. He has been the commanding officer of Nebraska’s blue crew since November 25, 2020.



“I must express my heartfelt gratitude to each and every one of you – the crew, chief’s quarters and wardroom,” Corbin said. “Your dedication, professionalism and unwavering commitment have been the backbone of this command. You have faced countless challenges head-on, overcoming adversity with courage and resilience.”



Muskopf, a Belleville, Illinois, native, graduated from Southern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He also attained his commission the Nuclear Propulsion Officer Candidate Program.



“It is truly a humbling honor to stand here at this podium today as the commanding officer of one of the greatest and most powerful warships on the face of the planet, with a crew that is absolutely second to none,” Muskopf said. “It is something I would never have imagined when I started my Navy career nearly 19 years ago and I could not ask for a better command and Navy community to be a part of. My family and I are excited to be here and excited to become a part of team Nebraska!”



Nebraska was commissioned in Groton, Connecticut, July 10, 1993. It is the 14th submarine of the Ohio-class of SSBNs and the second U.S Navy ship to bear the name. Nebraska completed its first strategic deterrent patrol in August 1994 and became the first Ohio-class submarine to visit Europe and Halifax, Nova Scotia. Nebraska Gold earned the Arleigh Burke Fleet Trophy for 2019 for having achieved the greatest improvement in battle efficiency during the calendar year, based on the battle efficiency competition.

