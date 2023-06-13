Grey Knights Represent Maritime Patrol in “Girls Fly Too!” Air Show

ABBOTSFORD, BRITISH COLOMBIA – 11 Sailors with Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, the ‘Grey Knights,’ and one Sailor attached to VP-40, the ‘Fighting Marlins,’ attended the Sky’s No Limit – Girls Fly Too!” event in Abbotsford, British Colombia, April 29-30, 2023.

The event brought aviators and aircraft from various American and Canadian military branches together for the purpose of introducing the field of aviation to the next generation of potential aviators.

VP-46 chose Sailors from a variety of jobs to help paint the picture of what the aviation community looks like on a Boeing P-8A Poseidon, and how they work together to effectively complete our maritime missions.

10 of the 12 Sailors chosen to represent the Navy’s current maritime patrol community were women. This decision was made to further align with the “Girls Fly Too!” theme, and to exemplify that diversity, equity and inclusion in naval aviation only furthers our mission capabilities.

Additionally, the Navy is celebrating 50 years of Women in Naval Aviation all year long.

It was 1973 when the first eight women began flight school in Pensacola, Florida. One year later, the eight became six and were given the title “The First Six” as the first women to earn their “Wings of Gold.”

The Sailors attached to VP-40 and VP-46 were able to interact with the next generation of potential aviators and share some of the opportunities the world of naval aviation can provide.

“The 2023 ‘Girls Fly Too!’ event was a unique outreach opportunity to inspire future leaders,” said Lt. j.g. Cassidy O’Brien, a Naval Aviator attached to VP-46. “We connected with women and men of all ages and flight experience to share our passion for aviation.”

VP-40 and VP-46 were amongst the many examples at the event that the aviation community is only strengthened by the combined efforts of a diverse group of people.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.30.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 17:08 Story ID: 447678 Location: ABBOTSFORD, BC, CA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Grey Knights Represent Maritime Patrol in “Girls Fly Too!” Air Show, by PO2 Jacquelin Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.