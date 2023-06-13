NCNG Veteran Beats Breast Cancer - National Cancer Survivor’s Month

Courtesy Photo | NCARNG Veteran, Melissa Culbreth poses for a photo in Iraq. (Courtesy photo from U.S....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | NCARNG Veteran, Melissa Culbreth poses for a photo in Iraq. (Courtesy photo from U.S. NCARNG Veteran, Melissa Culbreth). see less | View Image Page

“When I was in Baghdad and they told me I was going to be MedEvac'd, my first thought was I can't leave my people,” Melissa Culbreth said as she recalls that one unforgettable moment.



In 2009, Culbreth worked day and night in the sweltering heat at the Sather Air Force Base in Baghdad, Iraq where the harsh sun rays reflected off the wind-scattered sand and dry rocks crunched beneath her heavy combat boots.



During her deployment, Culbreth was fulfilling a critical role as the U.S. Army Battalion Chaplain for the 230th Brigade Support Battalion, North Carolina National Guard.



As a chaplain, Culbreth worked tirelessly to connect with and support her Soldiers to ensure that when life catches fire, she always has an extinguisher in hand.



However this time around, Culbreth would need reciprocated reinforcements when she received her very own life-changing news.



Cancer.



“It felt like getting hit by a Mack truck,” Culbreth said.



Following her diagnosis of breast cancer, it was time to pack her bags and bid farewell to her fellow Guardsmen as she embarked on a new mission and face a new kind of enemy.



Today, Culbreth poses with a victorious smile overlooking a beautiful landscape after conquering Mt. Takoa in Tokyo, Japan.



After 24 years of intensive treatment and a seemingly endless battle with a deadly disease, Culbreth proudly shares that she is currently cancer free and finishing up her last cancer-preventative medication.



Culbreth reports that she is feeling healthier than ever and pictures taken with her dog, Lea, show that her long luscious red hair has made a triumphant return.



Now, Culbreth is traveling across the ancient foundations of Japan to submerge herself in Japanese culture and train with Japanese Masters in martial arts. As a 5th-degree black belt in a Japanese art known as Bujinkan Budo Taijutsu, Culbreth is traveling across the world to seek out and learn from the best.



“I never thought I would be able to train again… and now I have traveled to Japan to train with the Japanese Masters in my art,” Culbreth said.



While taking a train through Japan, Culbreth reminisces on her remarkable journey filled with overcoming years of hardship through resilience, hope, and determination. Therefore, the NCNG is proud to highlight Culbreth’s inspirational story during National Cancer Survivors Month.



Although Culbreth had to depart Iraq in 2009 to begin a new fight, the Guard family stuck by her side for years to come.



“There was never any part of my cancer journey where my Guard family wasn't there,” Culbreth said. “I will say, rank had nothing to do with who stood with me... from generals to privates.... I have the best Guard family around.”



Culbreth took her oath to serve in the armed forces in 2006 as a fresh and eager U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Throughout her military career, Culbreth served as a chaplain for the 230th BSB, 130th Attack Recon Battalion, and 449th Combat Aviation Brigade until 2016 when she medically retired as a Major following her third round of cancer.



While in and out of uniform, Culbreth endured various breast MRIs, PET scans, mammograms, and intense rounds of chemo treatment.



Despite a second diagnosis of breast cancer in 2011 and a third diagnosis in 2015, Culbreth refused to give up and stayed in the fight.



“I was in the last semester of my Masters in Mental Health Counseling at North Carolina Central University,” Culbreth said. “I was in a similar place as I had been in Iraq feeling like I was in the right place doing what God meant for me to do.... then cancer.... for a third time. The marathon started yet again.”



Since her first diagnosis, Culbreth has cultivated an unwavering and resilient mindset to have patience despite the setbacks and heart-wrenching news that the cancer returned.



“Cancer and deployment have a lot in common,” Culbreth said. “Both are marathons, not sprints. The Army mindset tends to be.... see the problem, fix the problem.... cancer doesn't work that way. It's a marathon... one step at a time... one day at a time... one treatment at a time.”



Her patience and perseverance finally paid off when Culbreth received the news in 2018 that she had officially finished chemo and has remained cancer free since then.



Throughout her trials and tribulations of being both a Soldier and Cancer survivor, Culbreth has built a strong understanding of what it means to be a leader and mentor within the Guard and beyond the uniform. Culbreth describes how honesty and vulnerability are the foundations of being an exemplary leader.



“Leaders can't be afraid to let their Soldiers see they are human,” Culbreth said. “In fact, it is that humanity that makes good leaders.”



Culbreth’s willingness to share her story has allowed for a deeper connection with fellow Soldiers. Her experience with mental health treatment influenced her to assist with The Adjutant General’s initiative in bringing awareness to the importance of mental health.



“The truth is life never gets easier,” Culbreth said. “We just learn to ‘do hard better.’ Cancer and the Army have helped me learn how to do hard better.”



Culbreth refused to let this rigorous disease take control of her life and limit her capabilities. Her unwavering determination propelled her into a once-unimaginable future where she now has her Masters degree, volunteers in many capacities to help her community and fellow veterans, and trains children in martial arts.



It is safe to say that Culbreth will continue to leap over hurdles and conquer this marathon called life.



“My cancer journey and my military journey are parts of my story, but neither totally define who I am as a person,” Culbreth said. “When I first retired, it was hard to see myself out of uniform. When I first ended cancer treatment, it was hard to see myself apart from the disease. The things we go through in life, both positive and negative, are parts of our journey…”





Story Written by U.S. Army NCNG Sgt. Hannah Tarkelly