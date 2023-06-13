Class of 2023: NAVFAC MIDLANT Employees Graduate from Four-year Apprenticeship Program

Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 230621-N-HC520-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (June 21, 2023) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems...... read more read more Photo By Jeffrey C Doepp | 230621-N-HC520-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (June 21, 2023) Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic conducted a graduation ceremony for 10 apprentices from Public Works Departments (PWD) across the command’s area of responsibility, who successfully completed four years of training in the command’s apprenticeship program. They are: Evan C. Davis, plumber, PWD Norfolk; Jasmine N. Harris, plumber, PWD Norfolk; Tyler J. Holland, high voltage electrician, PWD Norfolk; Matthew J.R. Morris, electrician, PWN Norfolk; Cody Anderson, plumber, PWD NSA Hampton Roads (not present for the ceremony); Javiere Surrency, electrician, PWD Little Creek; Jonathan Warford, plumber, PWD Little Creek; Anthony Good, air conditioning mechanic, PWD Oceana; Darius Jones, high voltage electrician, PWD Portsmouth; and Joseph Atkinson, air conditioning mechanic, PWD New London (attended ceremony remotely). (U.S. Navy photo illustration/Released) see less | View Image Page

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, Va. – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) conducted a graduation ceremony, June 21, for 10 apprentices from across the command’s area of responsibility, who successfully completed four years of training in the command’s apprenticeship program. Due to the physical distance of the graduates, the ceremony was a hybrid gathering conducted in person and virtually.



This U.S. Department of Labor-registered program encompasses academic instruction, on-the-job training (OJT), apprentice mentoring, and other related instruction. These apprentice graduates hail from Public Works Departments (PWD) Norfolk, NSA Hampton Roads, Little Creek, Oceana, Portsmouth, and New London. This year’s graduates add to the growing total of 175 employees, who, since 2006, have graduated from the program.



“Our Apprentices are required to work full time to achieve 8,000 hours of OJT and complete their training requirements within four years,” said Che’ Lipscomb, Public Works Apprenticeship Program Coordinator and emcee for the ceremony. “This is a true testament that each of you have made a big investment in your career and future.”



The “Class of 2023” NAVFAC MIDLANT Apprenticeship Program graduates include: Evan C. Davis, plumber, PWD Norfolk; Jasmine N. Harris, plumber, PWD Norfolk; Tyler J. Holland, high voltage electrician, PWD Norfolk; Matthew J.R. Morris, electrician, PWN Norfolk; Cody Anderson, plumber, PWD NSA Hampton Roads (not present for the ceremony); Javiere Surrency, electrician, PWD Little Creek; Jonathan Warford, plumber, PWD Little Creek; Anthony Good, air conditioning mechanic, PWD Oceana; Darius Jones, high voltage electrician, PWD Portsmouth; and Joseph Atkinson, air conditioning mechanic, PWD New London.



“We are proud of the resilience you have demonstrated in successfully completing this rigorous program. You have had to maintain your productivity at work and complete the academic courses after hours,” said Lance Laughmiller, NAVFAC MIDLANT Public Works Business Line Resources & Assessment Product Line Leader. “We are aware that completing this program required dedication, personal sacrifice, and support from your families and friends. With all things considered, we are delighted to finally recognize your accomplishments on this special day today.”



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



