ASBP Blood Bank Center Conducts Successful West Coast Blood Drive Tour

It’s that time of year when the Armed Services Blood Bank Center Pacific Northwest makes its first bi-annual trip to California to conduct blood drives. This year, Beale Air Force Base was added to the trip along with the Presidio of Monterey Defense Language Institute / Foreign Language Center and Travis Air Force Base. ASBBC-PNW has been going to California since 2008 to conduct blood drives.



The ASBBC-PNW is a part of the ASBP, which is the official blood program of the U.S. military, tasked with a mission to provide quality blood products to military health care operations worldwide. This tour, with its generous donors, contributed to this mission in a big way. This was the first year installation commanders and group commanders at each location came to the blood drives. The garrison commander for Presidio of Monterey, U.S. Army Col. Samuel Kline, also took the opportunity to donate, and so did his wife U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. (Ret.) Heather Kline.



At Travis Air Force Base, many first sergeants came to donate, as well as leadership from David Grant Medical Center, such as U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Rebecca Farmer, commander of in-patient flight, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Korrine Kargl, senior enlisted leader of the in-patient flight command.



Strategic advertising and incentives are essential for successful blood drives prior to the event. Beale Air Force Base’s 9th Reconnaissance Wing Commander, U.S. Air Force Col. Geofrey Church, provided a day-off incentive to those who donate. This small base—home of the retired SR71 Blackbird–exceeded expectations.



“The regional and national blood supply is still recovering from the effects of the pandemic. We’re excited to resume regular TDYs to military bases and posts in California as a way to maintain partnerships within the region and educate donors on the ASBP mission,” said U.S. Army Maj. Joshua Martinez, chief of the ASBBC-PNW, “The blood we collected has already had an impact in the region. Military hospitals and clinics on the West Coast from California and as far north as Fairbanks, Alaska, have had their blood inventory levels replenished from these drives. Military hospitals within INDOPACOM, such as Tripler Army Medical Center and USNH Guam have also felt the impact. We really appreciate everyone who came out to donate with the ASBP!”



ASBBC-PNW does not have “roadies” to help us setup or tear-down after events. But with the help of the Tripler Army Medical Center Blood Donor Center, Hawaii, the team was ready for the donors to start coming.



The West Coast tour was a success, meeting the set blood-collection goal, thanks to the donors of Presidio of Monterey DLI / FLC, Travis Air Force Base and Beale Air Force Base. The team at ASBBC-PNW is looking forward to coming back before the end of the year and thanks donors for lifesaving support.



About the Armed Services Blood Program



Since 1962, the Armed Services Blood Program is the official blood program of the United States military. Our mission is to provide quality blood products and support to military health care operations worldwide; from the battlefield to the local hospital, whenever and wherever needed. The ASBP collects, processes, stores, transports, and distributes blood products to service members, their families, retirees and veterans in peace and war. In an ASBP Enterprise view – Military Health Affairs, Defense Health Agency, Service Blood Programs and Combatant Commands – we operate under common goals, metrics, procedures, and work together to shape the future.



The ASBP is one of four organizations tasked with providing a safe blood supply to the nation. Our program also works closely with our civilian counterparts in times of need to maximize the availability of this national treasure.



To find out more about the ASBP or schedule an appointment to donate, please visit www.militaryblood.dod.mil. To interact directly with ASBP staff members or get the latest news, follow us @militaryblood on Facebook and Twitter, and @usmilitaryblood on Instagram.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 16:13 Story ID: 447667 Location: US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ASBP Blood Bank Center Conducts Successful West Coast Blood Drive Tour, by Victor Shermer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.