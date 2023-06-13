Woof-tastic! Master Sergeant Dillon, Walter Reed facility dog, promoted

Photo By Harvey Duze | On June 1, 2023 Walter Reed Facility Dog, Gunnery Sgt. Dillon, USMC, was honorarily...... read more read more Photo By Harvey Duze | On June 1, 2023 Walter Reed Facility Dog, Gunnery Sgt. Dillon, USMC, was honorarily promoted to Master Sergeant (Master Sgt.) by Marine Lt. Col. Rodolfo “Rudy” Uriostegui, Officer in Charge, Wounded Warrior Battalion-East, Walter Reed Detachment, along with Marine Staff Sgt. Anthony Williams and Marine Staff Sgt. Stephen Miller in front of the “Historic” Tower at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, (WRNMMC), Bethesda, Maryland. He was handled by Navy Capt. Kathryn Garner, who is now the Officer in Charge at the Branch Health Clinic Washington Navy Yard. Dillon was accompanied by his Walter Reed handlers and Facility Dogs (Air Force Maj. Gen. Goldie, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ellie Mae, Navy Chief Petty Officer Sully H.W Bush and Navy HM2 Luke). Dillon is an 8-year-old Black Labrador Retriever that was trained as a Service Dog by America’s VetDogs and Career Changed to a Walter Reed Facility Dog. He enjoys hiking, like carrots and loves to sleep in on Saturday mornings. (Photographs by Harvey A. Duze – Office of Command Communications, WRNMMC) see less | View Image Page

Dillon, a Walter Reed facility dog, received an honorary promotion to U.S. Marine master sergeant during a ceremony on June 1, at the medical center.



Dillon has served as a facility dog at Walter Reed since 2019.

During the ceremony, Marine Lt. Col. Rodolfo Uriostegui praised Dillon's dedication to wounded warriors, the families and staff at Walter Reed.

"Master Sergeant Dillon has been a steadfast companion and source of comfort for countless service members and their families," said Uriostegui, officer-in-charge of the Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Battalion-East at Walter Reed.



"Dillon's presence here is a testament to the healing power of the human-animal bond,” added Navy Capt. Kathryn Garner, officer-in-charge of the Branch Health Clinic at the Washington, Navy Yard.



Dillion received training to become a wounded warrior’s personal service dog. However, it was soon discovered that his true calling was to be a facility dog, providing emotional support and companionship to those at Walter Reed. Since then, Dillon has touched the lives of many with his gentle nature and calming presence.



Dillon's promotion serves as a testament to the invaluable contributions of service animals in the healing process.