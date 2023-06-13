Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Woof-tastic! Master Sergeant Dillon, Walter Reed facility dog, promoted

    Walter Reed Facility Dog Dillon Honorarily Promoted to Master Sergeant on June 1, 2023

    Walter Reed Facility Dog, Gunnery Sgt. Dillon, USMC, was honorarily

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2023

    Story by Harvey Duze 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Dillon, a Walter Reed facility dog, received an honorary promotion to U.S. Marine master sergeant during a ceremony on June 1, at the medical center.

    Dillon has served as a facility dog at Walter Reed since 2019.
    During the ceremony, Marine Lt. Col. Rodolfo Uriostegui praised Dillon's dedication to wounded warriors, the families and staff at Walter Reed.
    "Master Sergeant Dillon has been a steadfast companion and source of comfort for countless service members and their families," said Uriostegui, officer-in-charge of the Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Battalion-East at Walter Reed.

    "Dillon's presence here is a testament to the healing power of the human-animal bond,” added Navy Capt. Kathryn Garner, officer-in-charge of the Branch Health Clinic at the Washington, Navy Yard.

    Dillion received training to become a wounded warrior’s personal service dog. However, it was soon discovered that his true calling was to be a facility dog, providing emotional support and companionship to those at Walter Reed. Since then, Dillon has touched the lives of many with his gentle nature and calming presence.

    Dillon's promotion serves as a testament to the invaluable contributions of service animals in the healing process.

