Dillon, a Walter Reed facility dog, received an honorary promotion to U.S. Marine master sergeant during a ceremony on June 1, at the medical center.
Dillon has served as a facility dog at Walter Reed since 2019.
During the ceremony, Marine Lt. Col. Rodolfo Uriostegui praised Dillon's dedication to wounded warriors, the families and staff at Walter Reed.
"Master Sergeant Dillon has been a steadfast companion and source of comfort for countless service members and their families," said Uriostegui, officer-in-charge of the Marine Corps Wounded Warrior Battalion-East at Walter Reed.
"Dillon's presence here is a testament to the healing power of the human-animal bond,” added Navy Capt. Kathryn Garner, officer-in-charge of the Branch Health Clinic at the Washington, Navy Yard.
Dillion received training to become a wounded warrior’s personal service dog. However, it was soon discovered that his true calling was to be a facility dog, providing emotional support and companionship to those at Walter Reed. Since then, Dillon has touched the lives of many with his gentle nature and calming presence.
Dillon's promotion serves as a testament to the invaluable contributions of service animals in the healing process.
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2023 14:49
|Story ID:
|447658
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Woof-tastic! Master Sergeant Dillon, Walter Reed facility dog, promoted, by Harvey Duze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT