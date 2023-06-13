Renovation of AFRL space earns award for 88th Civil Engineer Group

Courtesy Photo | Interior conference room of the recently renovated building 45 on Wright-Patterson Air...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Interior conference room of the recently renovated building 45 on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, July 29, 2022. The 88th Civil Engineer Group received the 2022 Citation Award from the U.S. Air Force Design Awards Program for their work on the building 45, part of the Air Force Research Laboratory's Aerospace Systems Directorate. (U.S. Air Force photo / Todd McLaren) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) -- The 88th Civil Engineer Group will receive the 2022 Citation Award, part of the U.S. Air Force Design Awards Program, for their work renovating building 45 on Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Area B, which is part of the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, Aerospace Systems Directorate.



Significant renovation features include restoration of the main entrance, vestibule and lobby. Other changes include a first-floor update to create more workspaces and an addition to the building’s basement for secure mission space that supports other AFRL directorates including Integrated Capabilities and Materials and Manufacturing. The renovations cost approximately $15.9 million and included some Flex 4 funding.



“[The lobby is] modern and updated. It helps tell the story of the Aerospace Systems Directorate and our deep technology focus to all visitors to building 45,” said Gavin Spencer, AFRL Aerospace Systems Directorate Engineering and Design branch chief.



The renovation project also installed granite pavers, replaced limestone panels, and added a new aluminum storefront with new lighting features to promote more daylight in the interior areas.



Early design work for the renovation began within the Aerospace Systems Directorate with engineering and architecture firm Burgess & Niple organizing the design of the project and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District serving as design agent. The 88th Civil Engineer Group was the project’s base engineering organization.



The project began with the first floor and basement renovations in 2019, which ended September 2021. Work on the lobby began January 2022 and finished in June.



“Resilient facilities are essential to maintaining an agile, lethal and ready force,” said Brig. Gen. William Kale III, Air Force Civil Engineer Center commander, following the announcement of the 2022 U.S. Air Force Design Awards winners. “The winning projects exemplify the Department of the Air Force's continued commitment to providing quality facilities that are a benchmark of design excellence and are built to last.”



A formal awards ceremony will take place during the annual Air Force Civil Engineer Center Design and Construction Partnering Symposium in San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 10-11, 2023.



