Letterkenny Army Depot celebrates Army birthday, recognizes employee achievements

Photo By Pam Goodhart | 230614-A-BS696-9603 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Letterkenny Army Depot celebrates the 248th...... read more read more Photo By Pam Goodhart | 230614-A-BS696-9603 CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. Letterkenny Army Depot celebrates the 248th Army birthday and recognizes several outstanding employees during a ceremony held at the depot headquarters June 14. Col. Rick Allbritton, commander, LEAD, provided remarks during the ceremony reflecting on the Army’s rich history and our Soldiers, civilians and family member’s contributions to building the Army of 2030. The ceremony featured viewing the official Army Birthday video and a ceremonial cake cutting performed by the oldest and youngest Letterkenny Soldiers. Spc. Lorenzo Browning, a mechanic assigned to LEAD, Sgt. Maj. Ekondua C. Amoke, depot sergeant major, and Allbritton cut the birthday cake to signify the passing of tradition from one generation of Soldiers to the next. “For 248 years, the U.S. Army has answered the call to defend and support America against both foreign and domestic challenges, and we'll continue to do so in the future,” Allbritton remarked. (U.S. Army photo by Pam Goodhart) see less | View Image Page

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. - Letterkenny Army Depot celebrated the 248th Army birthday and recognized several outstanding employees during a ceremony held at the depot headquarters June 14.



Col. Ricky L. Allbritton, commander, Letterkenny Army Depot, presented Kyle Pettie, an electronic technician in the Directorate of Industrial Operations, with the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal in recognition of being named LEAD's Wage Grade Employee of the Quarter for the fiscal year 2023 second quarter.



Pettie has been a member of the LEAD team for 14 years. He plays a pivotal role in ensuring the team meets or exceeds production goals while maintaining and enhancing customer relationships. Pettie is recognized for taking ownership of projects and exceeding his assigned duties.



"I am honored and humbled to be recognized for all the hard work that goes into supporting the warfighter," Pettie said. "I attribute this accomplishment to teamwork, support from my family members and my drive to support the Soldiers."



Allbritton also presented Tobey Brown the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal in recognition of being named LEAD's General Schedule Employee of the Quarter for the fiscal year 2023 quarter two. Brown is a facility operations specialist in the Directorate of Public Works.



Brown has worked at LEAD for 18 years and works diligently to complete his daily duties while leading his peers and taking on additional work, ensuring processes align with regulations.



"Being selected as Employee of the Quarter means a great deal to me," Brown said. "It feels great to know my co-workers appreciate my job and how I do it. I attribute this accomplishment to being part of a wonderful team of hard workers in DPW willing to help anyone at any time."



Several additional team members were commended during the awards ceremony.



The following employees received the Department of the Army Civilian Service Commendation Medal.

• Darren Agnew

• Jay Boushell



The following employees received the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal:

• Kristy Grissom

• Thomas Andrejak

• Michael Buchma

• Christopher Hagmann



The following employee received a certificate of achievement:

• Brian Schroyer



The following employees were recognized for 35 Years of Service:

• Charles Buczeskie

• William Higgs



In celebration of the U.S. Army’s 248th birthday, the depot also hosted a virtual birthday ceremony in conjunction with the awards ceremony.



Allbritton provided remarks during the ceremony reflecting on the Army’s rich history and our Soldiers, civilians and family member’s contributions to building the Army of 2030.



“The Army is one of the oldest institutions in our country. Born on June 14, 1775, when the Continental Congress established it, the Army is a year older than the Declaration of Independence and 13 years older than the Constitution,” he stated. “Our tagline this year is “Be All You Can Be,” and our focus is on the Army’s unlimited possibilities. The Army has always challenged our Soldiers to be all they can be.”



The ceremony featured viewing the official Army Birthday video and a ceremonial cake cutting performed by the oldest and youngest Letterkenny Soldiers. Spc. Lorenzo Browning, a mechanic assigned to LEAD, Sgt. Maj. Ekondua C. Amoke, depot sergeant major, and Allbritton cut the birthday cake to signify the passing of tradition from one generation of Soldiers to the next.



“For 248 years, the U.S. Army has answered the call to defend and support America against both foreign and domestic challenges, and we'll continue to do so in the future,” Allbritton remarked.



Letterkenny Army Depot is the Army's premier professional organic maintenance facility that provides overhaul, repair and modifications for tactical missile air defense and space systems, electric power generation equipment, and various military vehicles, support systems, and protection programs. LEAD is a subordinate of U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command and is the Air and Missile Defense and Long Range Precision Fires depot, supporting systems for the Department of Defense, foreign partners and industry. Letterkenny Army Depot was established in 1942 and is a government-owned and -operated industrial installation located in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



For more information about LEAD, visit https://www.letterkenny.army.mil/

Find us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LetterkennyArmyDepot

Find us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/letterkenny-army-depot

Find us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/lead_army_depot

Find us on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/LEAD_Army_Depot