Navy MWR Launches Program to Upgrade Wi-Fi at Select Liberty Centers

WASHINGTON, D.C. (March 4, 2016) A Morale, Welfare and Readiness mobile application user updates her phone with the most current information as the application refreshes in real time. Fleet and Family Readiness under Navy Installations Command has developed versions of several regional and installation mobile applications that are available for download on iTunes or Google Play for free.

The Navy Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program has taken a major step forward in enhancing the quality of life for Sailors by piloting a program aimed at upgrading Wi-Fi services at select Navy MWR Liberty Centers. Recognizing the importance of reliable and high-speed internet connectivity for military personnel, this initiative aims to provide an enhanced digital experience for Sailors. The Wi-Fi upgrade program is set to revolutionize the way Sailors connect, communicate and enjoy recreational activities at Liberty Centers.



MWR's decision to launch the pilot program is in response to the growing demand for reliable internet connectivity among Sailors. Prior to the upgrade, Liberty Centers’ Wi-Fi speeds averaged 5Mbps up and 3Mbps down. A new service delivery model was created that analyzed specific site Wi-Fi utilization. Once this new model was implemented, Wi-Fi speeds were able to be upgraded to 25Mbps up and 3Mbps down.



The pilot started in 2022 at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Naval Station Norfolk, and Naval Air Station Lemoore. To date, 50 CONUS Liberty Centers have been upgraded. The upgraded Wi-Fi will cater to Sailors' personal communication needs and facilitate various online activities such as streaming music and videos, gaming and accessing educational resources. The pilot program's success will serve as a foundation for potential future expansions, allowing more Liberty Centers across the world to benefit from upgraded Wi-Fi services. The goal is to establish a standard of connectivity that meets the evolving needs of Sailors and aligns with the digital era.



“Providing quality internet services is vital to our Junior Sailors so that they may stay connected with family and friends or fully enjoy programs that Liberty and MWR offer, such as gaming, free movies and music downloads from the digital library without delays,” said Gerry Morris, Liberty Program Analyst at Commander, Navy Installations Command’s Fleet and Family Readiness Headquarters.



Navy MWR Liberty Centers allow for the development of personal leisure skills which leads to interest in activities associated with an alcohol and tobacco-free environment. Liberty trips and tours include sporting events, shopping excursions, deep-sea fishing, seasonal programs, and local community events.



For more information about Navy MWR Liberty Centers, visit navymwr.org/programs/liberty