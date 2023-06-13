5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Excels at Operation Pineland Thunder

FORT LIBERTY, NC – Soldiers of 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment, or “Griffin Battalion”, North Carolina National Guard (NCNG), completed comprehensive training from June 3 -17, 2023 at Ft. Liberty, NC. The unit demonstrated fire support for large scale combat operations through, what leadership coined, Operation Pineland Thunder. This plan mapped out each objective, from platoon-level movements to the battalion-level field training exercise. The training culminated with a special event open to soldiers’ families, and civilian employers which included observing the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) live fire.



The battalion enhanced its training with external support providing fresh perspectives. A variety of units and training aspects were incorporated including Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 20th Special Forces Group (Airborne) as the opposing force (OPFOR) and weapons trainers, First Army with Observer Controller Trainer support, the 449th Combat Aviation Brigade for medical evacuation and sling load training using UH-60 Black Hawks, and the 65th Field Artillery Brigade (FAB) from the Utah Army National Guard supporting as the higher command and coordinating simulated injects.



“It’s different experiences from different people across the nation so it’s good... It’s a real learning experience” said Staff Sgt. Sean Scheller, Fire Coordinator with the 65th FAB. “We came out to help stimulate their training and also learn from them… They’re a good battalion.”



This year’s training covered several areas to ensure each soldier was prepared in their respective roles. One event was the mass casualty exercise, testing the medics abilities to treat simulated injuries in a field environment.



“We wanted to see how the batteries operated with our medical team on ground,” said 2nd Lt. Michael Dennis, battalion medical officer. “It’s important to know what to do in a combat situation.”



Spc. Ashley Villanova, one of the combat medics described, “It becomes sort of like muscle memory, so that when those high stress situations hit, we are able to maintain control and perform our duties... We pretty much come out here and train nonstop.”



The overall outcome for this year’s training has been a success as described by many across the unit.



“It’s been a good opportunity for them to kick off the dust,” said Master Sgt. Elliot Westbrook, battalion operations noncommissioned officer in charge. “Individuals are maintaining a level of resilience and they’re getting quality training... What is nice to see is that the soldiers are appreciating the planning and the effort put in to make this a realistic training.”



When Westbrook asked a colleague how their day was, the junior soldier replied, “Sergeant I got to be honest, every day is the best day I’ve had in the Army, it just keeps getting better and better.”



5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Commander, Lt. Col. Jamie Hicks, has spent 19 of his 20 plus years of military service with the Griffin Battalion. With this training, he is concluding over four years as the commander. Hicks shared his thoughts on building a successful team.



“I believe in coaching and mentoring… I want to make sure they understand what we’re doing and why we’re doing it. We don’t know everything, not at one time… I’ve been blessed with great staff and commanders.”



Operation Pineland Thunder concluded with qualifying on the unit’s long-range precision fires weapons system, the HIMARS. This live fire qualification demonstrated each crew’s proficiency to operate this premier rocket system, which has a proven range of 300 kilometers or 186 miles. As an experienced field artilleryman, Hicks understands the significance of fire support during a conflict.



“Rocket artillery is the difference between winning and losing the battle. We set the conditions for our maneuver brothers and sisters to go across the battlefield to meet the enemy face to face.”



Soldiers’ families and civilian employers were invited to attend this final artillery live fire, which Hicks called the biggest turnout of families and employers he’s ever seen. He described how a three-legged stool is often used to visualize the balance required between family, the employer, and the military unit.



“Fifth battalion has always had a family environment, so when I came in, one of my primary goals was to maintain and strengthen that cohesion, the families, the employers… It’s a lot of sacrifice for those families and those employers, so having them all involved and knowing that what they do is important.”



Following the live fire, all three groups were recognized, they shared lunch, and interacted through a crew served weapons station, static displays, and games for the children. Families were grateful for this chance to celebrate their soldiers.



“We’re very proud of him and I’ve seen the leader that he’s developed into,” said Kimberly Strum, standing beside her husband, Sgt. 1st Class Richard Strum, battalion master gunner, and their four children. Kimberly Strum, who has ten years of military service herself as a helicopter mechanic and crew chief recognized this unique opportunity for the family to catch a glimpse of his role. “It’s really exciting to get out here and see everything he has to show us."



Involving these additional guests for the culminating event made the training all the sweeter, as the soldiers have earned a well-deserved break. The Griffin Battalion has completed another successful annual training. They are prepared to continue their service to the nation and the citizens of North Carolina.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 Story ID: 447630 Location: FORT LIBERTY, NC, US