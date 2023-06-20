Army sustainment leaders sync to meet readiness, modernization priorities

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2023

    Story by Alyssa Crockett 

    U.S. Army Materiel Command   

    REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army sustainers and logisticians met at Army Materiel Command headquarters here June 5-9 for an Army Modernization and Equipping Conference.

    The AMEC allows leaders to synchronize on current and future fielding of thousands of pieces of equipment to meet Army readiness and modernization priorities.

    Gen. Charles Hamilton, AMC commanding general, opened the conference that included hundreds of participants, both virtually and in person. In his remarks, Hamilton emphasized the importance of units being properly equipped and trained to meet future large-scale operations.

    “We need to get this right because it’s so important in taking care of the force,” he said. “There are a lot of cascading effects to synch, but we have the technology, we have the data, and we have the smart folks who can do it.”

    Leaders also discussed the Army’s unit life-cycle model, Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model, also known as ReARMM. Units transition through three phases during ReARMM: modernization, training, and mission, with each phase lasting eight months. The model is designed to balance the production of modernized, trained and ready units for employment.

    Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, AMC deputy commanding general, commended AMC’s major subordinate commands for their recent support to Ukraine through presidential drawdowns by supplying and sustaining equipment and executing foreign military sales.

    “We’ve accelerated our ability to move equipment around, perform maintenance and set conditions for what’s happening on the ground in Ukraine,” added Lt. Gen. Mohan.

    Mohan said AMC needs to continue strengthening the Army’s ability to provide logistics and sustainment in a contested environment to support the Joint Force.

    “This is part of our lexicon now and we must incorporate it into all our future Army processes,” he said. “We can’t rest on our laurels.”

    Other topics included breakout equipping sessions, ReARMM, data interchange, Army Prepositioned Stock, cascading of equipment, Modernization Displacement and Repair Sites and more.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

