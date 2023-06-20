Army sustainment leaders sync to meet readiness, modernization priorities

Photo By Sgt. Alexander Chatoff | U.S. Army tactical vehicles from the 405th Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux stage...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Alexander Chatoff | U.S. Army tactical vehicles from the 405th Army Field Support Battalion-Benelux stage with army prepositioned stock in support of Saber Guardian 23 at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, May 19, 2023. Saber Guardian 23, a component of DEFENDER 23, is an exercise co-led by Romanian Land Forces and the U.S. Army at various locations in Romania to improve the integration of multinational combat forces by engaging in different events such as vehicle road marches, medical training exercises, and river crossings. DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,800 U.S. and 15,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexander Chatoff / 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – Army sustainers and logisticians met at Army Materiel Command headquarters here June 5-9 for an Army Modernization and Equipping Conference.



The AMEC allows leaders to synchronize on current and future fielding of thousands of pieces of equipment to meet Army readiness and modernization priorities.



Gen. Charles Hamilton, AMC commanding general, opened the conference that included hundreds of participants, both virtually and in person. In his remarks, Hamilton emphasized the importance of units being properly equipped and trained to meet future large-scale operations.



“We need to get this right because it’s so important in taking care of the force,” he said. “There are a lot of cascading effects to synch, but we have the technology, we have the data, and we have the smart folks who can do it.”



Leaders also discussed the Army’s unit life-cycle model, Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model, also known as ReARMM. Units transition through three phases during ReARMM: modernization, training, and mission, with each phase lasting eight months. The model is designed to balance the production of modernized, trained and ready units for employment.



Lt. Gen. Chris Mohan, AMC deputy commanding general, commended AMC’s major subordinate commands for their recent support to Ukraine through presidential drawdowns by supplying and sustaining equipment and executing foreign military sales.



“We’ve accelerated our ability to move equipment around, perform maintenance and set conditions for what’s happening on the ground in Ukraine,” added Lt. Gen. Mohan.



Mohan said AMC needs to continue strengthening the Army’s ability to provide logistics and sustainment in a contested environment to support the Joint Force.



“This is part of our lexicon now and we must incorporate it into all our future Army processes,” he said. “We can’t rest on our laurels.”



Other topics included breakout equipping sessions, ReARMM, data interchange, Army Prepositioned Stock, cascading of equipment, Modernization Displacement and Repair Sites and more.