JTF-Bravo Civil Affairs team oversees $25K medication donation to El Rosario citizens

Soldiers from Joint Task Force-Bravo’s 436th Civil Affairs Battalion Alpha Company oversaw a medication donation worth approximately $25,000 during a ceremony May 25 in El Rosario.



As part of the Medical Civic Action Program and Humanitarian Assistance Program, this donation allowed more than 175 people local El Rosario citizens to have access to medications. Although needed, this healthcare is often unavailable due to lack of resources as well as El Rosario’s remote location.



In attendance at the ceremony were El Rosario Mayor Ronald Tobar and Commander Colonel Juan Manuel Linares of El Salvador’s 9th Military Detachment.



Through this donation, the United States supports the efforts of the Government of El Salvador to address health aid and to expand health activities to the department of La Paz. It is also our enduring promise of friendship, partnership, and solidarity with our El Salvador partners.

Further, fostering strong working relationships increases our collective capacity to address real-world challenges side by side.



U.S. service members from JTF-Bravo who specialize in Civil Affairs are vital to both the task force and local stakeholders for their expertise in finding ways to build connections across cultures to increase stability and improve quality of life for citizens throughout Central America.



JTF-Bravo is a military unit comprised of U.S. airmen, soldiers, sailors, Marines, and U.S. and Honduran civilians stationed alongside Honduran forces at Soto Cano Air Base in Comayagua, Honduras.



From April 15 to May 25, this Civil Affairs team has made the following events and donations possible in several locations around El Salvador, including:

• San Antonio Del Monte, Sansonate: $25,000 MEDCAP donation that helped more than 350 patients, a $25,000 HAP donation that provided 300 backpacks with materials to school kids, and a $25,000 HAP donation that provided water filters to 30 families

• Cinquera, Cabañas: $25,000 HAP donation that provided water filters to 30 families

• La Reina, Chalatenango: $25,000 MEDCAP donation that helped more than 300 patients

• El Rosario, La Paz: $25,000 MEDCAP donation that helped 175+ patients

The United States remains committed to the El Salvador people to promote economic growth, security, health, education, respect for human rights, inclusion, and the strengthening of democracy.

