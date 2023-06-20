The True Value of a Fellowship

By: Cmdr. C. Stiles Herdt, USN



Up to this tour, my career had focused on being the best operational naval officer to support my community and as a maritime advocate in the joint environment. The decision to apply and ultimately accept a fellowship was hard and easy. Let me share my experience and help those interested in the Federal Executive Fellowship program or other similar educational opportunities take that leap.



Applying for the fellowship was encouraged by two mentors, both of which applied, but because of career timing were unable accept. Gaining the support of my chain of command and community managers went smooth, I highly encourage applicants to challenge them for a transparent conversation. Many of our senior leaders have not had the opportunity to participate in continuing education programs. Ensure they are informed of the “why” you want to apply, the value of this opportunity, and what you will bring back to your community and ultimately, our Navy. Many applicants may be in a leadership role, juggling your personal ambition is hard when focused on taking care of sailors and mission execution – take time for yourself, which is the “hard” part.



Personal Experience



I was in my 4th year as an XO or CO, it was incredibly rewarding and like so many leadership books you read, from Mattis to Powell, they say that O-5 command is the pinnacle – they were not wrong! In addition to sitting in a front office for that long, my squadron also deployed twice during the pandemic, not an easy time to lead and operate with no port visits and resiliency issues. The fellowship offered me an opportunity to take a breath, reconnect with my family, and take care of my personal resiliency – that was what made accepting “easy.”



I was selected to serve at a premier think tank in Washington, DC, The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). It is a world class organization, bridging the gap between academia and decision makers in our government. With over 600 research focused employees, covering everything from health, energy, migration, regional focus, defense, and so much more. I often joked with my spouse, it was like being in a podcast every day. Some quick highlights; dinner with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, participated in a global food security event with Cindy McCain, went on international travel for research field study, and countless office calls to engage the interagency.



My fellowship came with a bonus, I was also the fellow at the U.S. Naval Institute (USNI) in Annapolis, MD. For an academy grad, having an office on the yard is amazing. I served on the editorial board for Proceedings magazine, reading and reviewing dozens of articles submitted for publication and essay contests. As a board member you get to see the inner workings of a premier news, publishing, and maritime advocacy organization. The event I was most proud of at USNI was hands down planning and executing a design thinking laboratory for over 60 junior sailors, Marines, and civilians to answer two questions proposed by the Chief of Naval Operations (CNO).



During my time in the fellowship I researched a variety of topics: from Artificial Intelligence to the Global Fragility Act, to continuity of care in Mental Health, retaining senior talent in our armed services, and defense, primarily maritime in Europe. Many of these topics frustrated me in command, taking care of sailors and answering the question “why should I stay in the Navy?” Both of those and many others led down rabbit holes that informed my opinion and often resulted in engagements with thoughtful, self-proclaimed “experts” in the DC area, such as assistant secretaries, Congressional staffers, and quite a few Ambassadors.



To say that this experience was worthwhile would be under selling, it was life changing. What I will bring back to the service in my remaining years strategically is immeasurable. Coupled with the networking and publications, the value of military service is crystal clear and has shown me what doors are open outside of uniform. In the short year, all the fellows serving across the country at think tanks, defense companies, and academic institutions collaborated and leveraged each other’s experiences. Every one of them conveyed the same sentiment, one of the best opportunities the Navy has to offer.



Conclusion



APPLY NOW! You will not regret the opportunity that fellowships and educational opportunities can provide – professionally and personally.



To find more information about fellowships please review the NAVADMIN 133/23 Academic Year 2024-2025 (AY2024-2025) Strategist and National Security Fellowships and Graduate Education Scholarship Programs Call for Applications: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Portals/55/Messages/NAVADMIN/NAV2023/NAV23133.txt?ver=PdAi7O3JB6RGUIDqaevAOQ%3d%3d



AY2024-25 applications are due to Navy Personnel Command no later than September 1, 2023. All supplemental information to the selection board must be received no later than September 22, 2023. Details about requirements, how to apply and points of contacts for questions are in the NAVADMIN. Thank you!



The opinions expressed are those of the author and do not reflect those of CSIS/USNI, the U.S. Navy or Department of Defense.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2023 Date Posted: 06.21.2023 09:47 Story ID: 447613 Location: US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The True Value of a Fellowship, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.