The Measurable Impact of Fellowships to the Fleet

By: Capt. Christa Almonte, USN



As my enormously rewarding tour as the CNO’s Navy Fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in New York City has recently concluded, I want to highlight the opportunities afforded by fellowships to the broader Navy community. To share not just want the CFR offers through its program but similar offerings in fellowships throughout the U.S. (and UK!) – and, very importantly, what you have to offer the host institution.



The Council’s position – nearly 250 miles outside the Beltway and in the heart of America’s Economic element of power – offers a one-of-a-kind fellowship opportunity. Professionals in governments, media, NGO’s, law, business, finance, academia, and the sciences come together to share and participate in a rigorously bipartisan conversation on international affairs, U.S. foreign policy, and national security topics from climate change to coups and artificial intelligence to critical infrastructure.



During my fellowship, CFR hosted presidents, a king, foreign ministers, prime ministers, scientists, military leaders, and everything in between and below. With the UN less than two miles away, the men and women you’ll have the opportunity to meet is impressive, to say the least.



While assigned to fellowships, officers are actively sought after to interact with host institution members and staff and provide a seasoned practitioner’s perspective on national security and foreign policy issues. And the favor is returned, tenfold! Fellowship institutions provide a broadened understanding of foreign policy through discussions with prominent individuals in business, academia, and domestic and foreign governments and invaluably enrich the officers’ understanding of globally impactful issues that “all operational, all the time” officers likely never consider. America’s might and influence around the globe is not the result of a powerful military, it is the result of all elements of national power and the greater understanding we have of each, the greater our contribute as we rise through the ranks.



Between engagements, military fellows are encouraged to read, study, write, and speak on any security, policy, scientific, or any other issues which may interest them. During my tenure, I dedicated time to a spectrum of topics, from the Middle East to China-Taiwan tensions, and from the importance of partners and allies to immigration and non-citizens in U.S. military service. I hosted or participated in roundtable discussions on climate impact to island nations; partner and alliance building; and force modernization efforts and challenges; was a panelist at Naval War College’s annual Women, Peace, and Security symposium; and was a featured guest on a local Greenwich radio program discussing the U.S.’ history in the Middle East. This doesn’t scratch the surface of the opportunities, but you get the idea.



In addition to receiving invitations to take part not just as a spectator but active participant in a full range of in-person and virtual activities throughout the U.S., military fellows at CFR – and in many cases their family! - receive invitations to an array of corporate and private events throughout New York City. From breakfasts with CEOs and lunches with owners of sports teams, to museum tours guided by curators and access to private clubs throughout the city. Fellowships can be an experience the fellow and the fellow’s family will not soon forget, and you will have that well-deserved time with and for family during your fellowship.



Military fellows are military ambassadors. They must be able to articulate the capabilities, roles, and missions their respective services perform for our nation and serve as a willing and valuable resource of information for host institution members, full time fellows, and staff.



I was pleased to actively mentor CFR’s junior staff and interns during multiple group and one-on-one events. Many bright young people expressed great interest in military service and, in many cases, have little to no access to recruiters or active or reserve duty service members. Here’s your chance to not only lift the curtain for these men and women and educate them on the topic of their nation’s Navy, but maybe earn your recruiter merit badge!



As seasoned Navy officers, your experiences and insights into foreign and military affairs are in incredibly high demand. Host nation members and staff – along with dozens of others you will meet through fellowship programming - are eager to have you join and contribute to the conversation from your unique vantage point! Never leave home without your business cards because there is no telling who is going to hand you theirs!



To find more information about fellowships please review the NAVADMIN 133/23 Academic Year 2024-2025 (AY2024-2025) Strategist and National Security Fellowships and Graduate Education Scholarship Programs Call for Applications: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Portals/55/Messages/NAVADMIN/NAV2023/NAV23133.txt?ver=PdAi7O3JB6RGUIDqaevAOQ%3d%3d



AY2024-25 applications are due to Navy Personnel Command no later than September 1, 2023. All supplemental information to the selection board must be received no later than September 22, 2023. Details about requirements, how to apply and points of contacts for questions are in the NAVADMIN. Thank you!



The opinions expressed are those of the author and do not reflect those of the CFR, U.S. Navy or Department of Defense.

