Bianca Westberg Recognized as Rota Youth of the Year

Photo By Courtney Pollock | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 18, 2023) Bianca Westberg, a rising junior at David...... read more read more Photo By Courtney Pollock | NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (May 18, 2023) Bianca Westberg, a rising junior at David Glasgow Farragut Middle/High School aboard Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, poses for a photo in front of the youth center, May 18, 2023. The Military Youth of the Year award recognizes outstanding teens at Boys and Girls Club of America-affiliated youth centers on U.S. military installations around the world. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S, NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock) see less | View Image Page

Bianca Westberg, a rising junior at David Glasgow Farragut (DGF) Middle/High School, was selected as this year’s Military Youth of the Year for Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain. The award recognizes outstanding teens at Boys & Girls Club of America-affiliated youth centers on U.S. military installations around the world.



For Westberg, this award was particularly special since Keystone Club was one of the first groups she joined after switching to the base school. Though she has been in Spain since she was four years old, this was her first time at the American school.



“I was very quiet at first and I kept to myself,” said Westberg. “Thankfully, the Youth Center helped me open up.”



Her desire to meet new people led to her joining one of the Youth Center’s activities, Keystone Club, which is associated with Boys & Girls Club of America. She was curious about it and thought it looked fun.



“Keystone Club was the first ever thing I had done for myself without any outside influence” she said. “I approached Ms. Rebecca, I asked her what it was, and I joined. It was a really great decision!”



She was referring to Rebecca McNeill, an employee at youth center and the Keystone Club coordinator. McNeill works with Keystone Club teens in planning and coordinating events and initiatives. She was also one of the key reasons Westberg applied for the Military Youth of the Year.



According to the Boys and Girls Club of America website, the Youth of the Year Program “has honored and celebrated the nation’s most inspiring teens and their incredible journeys. Stories of outstanding leadership, service, academic excellence and dedication to living a healthy lifestyle have made Youth of the Year America’s premier leadership and recognition program for teens.”



To be considered, Westberg had to complete a packet of four essays, a resume, cover letter, and prepare a three-minute speech. The process helped her to grow and she said it made her a “more mature, responsible person.”



“Bianca was chosen to represent Rota as she has been an exceptional Keystone member with the CYP Youth Center for the last two years,” said McNeill. “She is a fantastic volunteer participating in base MWR events such as Trunk or Treat, Winter Wonderland and the Easter Eggsplosion, and is always willing to step up to assist with our academic, career prep, youth outreach, and community outreach activities.”



Westberg has also served as the treasurer and secretary for the Keystone Club to develop her leadership. Outside of the Youth Center, she is a member of the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (JROTC) program at the high school for the past two years.



After her selection, Westberg has had additional opportunities to grow and develop. Westberg and her parents had an office call with NAVSTA Rota Commanding Officer Capt. Teague Suarez and she represented Rota at a conference in Naples, Italy with all of the region’s Military Youth of the Year.



During the weeklong conference, there were ice breaker games to introduce the teens, a photo scavenger hunt, a base tour, bowling, a visit to Pompeii, make your own pizza class, and a fancy dinner. Westberg was one of 11 youth who competed for the title of Europe's Military Youth of the Year through panel interviews and their speech.



“It was a great experience and I really enjoyed it,” said Westberg, stating the fancy dinner and Pompeii tour were her favorite activities.



Though she did not win the regional title, she was appreciative of the growth and ability to spread her wings while making new friends from throughout the region.



“Through the entire process, Bianca grew tremendously and became much more confident,” said McNeill. “She has learned a lot and I’m excited to see what her future will be.”