    Eighth Army welcomes Korean War vets back to peninsula

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    06.21.2023

    Story by Kenji Thuloweit 

    8th Army

    Eighth Army welcomed six U.S. and one Korean military veteran of the Korean War to Camp Humphreys, South Korea to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the Korean War June 20, 2023. Family members also accompanied the veterans who made their first stop at Eighth Army headquarters where they were welcomed by leadership and the Eighth Army Band. After learning about Eighth Army's important mission, the guests ate with Soldiers at a dining facility and then jumped on a bus for a tour of the demilitarized zone. We thank Korean War vets everywhere and Eighth Army wants them to know they are never forgotten.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2023
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
