8th Medical Group guidon passes to new commander

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- Col. Elizabeth Anderson-Doze accepted command of the 8th Medical Group during a change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 20.



Col. Timothy B. Murphy, 8th Fighter Wing commander, presided over the ceremony, reminiscing with stories of Col. Rene Saenz during his time as commander of the “Med Hawks” and shared excitement on where Anderson-Doze would lead the group.



Following her assumption of command, Anderson-Doze explained why each Airman assigned to the 8th MDG is an important member of the Wolf Pack.



“The Air Force doesn't just pick anyone to be stationed here,” said Anderson-Doze. “Our presence here was by no accident; each one of us were specifically selected for this mission. We are all here at this particular time for your particular talent that you bring to the team.



The ceremony concluded with Anderson-Doze accepting her first salute as “Hawk” from her squadron commanders and Airmen.



As the 8th MDG commander, Anderson-Doze is now responsible for delivering preventive health services and outpatient medical care to over 2,800 base personnel with over 18 programs, and maintaining a specialty care network partnering with civilian and military health care facilities in the local and national area.



The 8 MDG motto is Med Hawks Keepin’ the Pack Fit-to-Fight.

