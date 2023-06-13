3ABCT Change of Command

Photo By Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor | Col. Brian D. Gilbert, incoming commander of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor | Col. Brian D. Gilbert, incoming commander of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division pass the brigade colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Paske, command Sgt. Maj. of 3rd ABCT during the Change of Command, June 20, 2023, at Fort Carson, Colorado. The 3rd ABCT was constituted Nov. 19, 1917, in the regular Army as Headquarters, 8th Infantry Brigade, as an element of the 4th Infantry Division. This Change of Command is between Col. Stephen E. Capehart, outgoing commander and Col. Brian D. Gilbert, incoming commander of the 3rd ABCT, 4th Inf. Div. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Scyrrus Corregidor) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. — Soldiers, leaders, Families and friends of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, welcomed a new commander and bid farewell to the outgoing commander during a ceremony June 20, 2023, at Richert Field.



Col. Stephen E. Capehart relinquished command of the “Iron” Brigade to Col. Brian D. Gilbert.



Brig. Gen. James K. Dooghan, deputy commanding general of maneuver, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, presided over the event as they passed the brigade colors during the ceremony.



Dooghan recognized the efforts of the brigade and its outgoing commander.



“Stephen demonstrated great care for our Soldiers to the various modernization training and mission activities,” Dooghan said. “The commitment and maintaining the readiness in your ABCT was only surpassed by your commitment to the Soldiers of the “Iron” Brigade”.



Capehart, served as the 3rd ABCT commander for the past two years. During his time in command, Capehart led his Soldiers through a National Training Center rotation in Fort Irwin, California, and a rotation to Poland in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



“The lethality of company, troop and batteries in this brigade are unmatched” Capehart said. You are truly a team of teams that refuses to quit and thank you for all that you do and will continue to do for our nation.”



Capehart’s follow-on assignment is the commander of operations group at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California.



Capehart welcomed Gilbert and his Family back to Fort Carson.



“This brigade has an unparalleled reputation for lethality, teamwork and superior leaders at all levels and this is indictive of Col. Stephen Capehart’s leadership,” said Gilbert.



Gilbert is a native of Idaho and commissioned as a Second Lieutenant from the University of Idaho. As an Armor Officer, his first assignment was with 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment, Fort Carson, Colorado. He has deployed numerous times in support of combat operations in Iraq and the Middle East, and in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



The Gilbert Family is excited to be back at Fort Carson.



“To the Soldiers of the “Iron” Brigade I look forward to working with and for you,” Gilbert said.



-30-