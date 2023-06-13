Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    3ABCT Change of Command

    3ABCT Change of Command

    Col. Brian D. Gilbert, incoming commander of 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Story by Staff Sgt. Taylor Scott Ellison 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Soldiers, leaders, Families and friends of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, welcomed a new commander and bid farewell to the outgoing commander during a ceremony June 20, 2023, at Richert Field.

    Col. Stephen E. Capehart relinquished command of the “Iron” Brigade to Col. Brian D. Gilbert.

    Brig. Gen. James K. Dooghan, deputy commanding general of maneuver, 4th Inf. Div. and Fort Carson, presided over the event as they passed the brigade colors during the ceremony.

    Dooghan recognized the efforts of the brigade and its outgoing commander.

    “Stephen demonstrated great care for our Soldiers to the various modernization training and mission activities,” Dooghan said. “The commitment and maintaining the readiness in your ABCT was only surpassed by your commitment to the Soldiers of the “Iron” Brigade”.

    Capehart, served as the 3rd ABCT commander for the past two years. During his time in command, Capehart led his Soldiers through a National Training Center rotation in Fort Irwin, California, and a rotation to Poland in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

    “The lethality of company, troop and batteries in this brigade are unmatched” Capehart said. You are truly a team of teams that refuses to quit and thank you for all that you do and will continue to do for our nation.”

    Capehart’s follow-on assignment is the commander of operations group at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California.

    Capehart welcomed Gilbert and his Family back to Fort Carson.

    “This brigade has an unparalleled reputation for lethality, teamwork and superior leaders at all levels and this is indictive of Col. Stephen Capehart’s leadership,” said Gilbert.

    Gilbert is a native of Idaho and commissioned as a Second Lieutenant from the University of Idaho. As an Armor Officer, his first assignment was with 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment, Fort Carson, Colorado. He has deployed numerous times in support of combat operations in Iraq and the Middle East, and in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.

    The Gilbert Family is excited to be back at Fort Carson.

    “To the Soldiers of the “Iron” Brigade I look forward to working with and for you,” Gilbert said.

    -30-

