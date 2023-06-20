Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    9th Mission Support Command Takes Charge of Task Force West

    9th Mission Support Command Takes Charge of Task Force West

    Courtesy Photo | Elements from the 9th Mission Support Command (MSC) run a command post during a...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    06.14.2023

    Courtesy Story

    305th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    BARRIGADA, Guam (June 14, 2023) – Elements from the 9th Mission Support Command (MSC)
    deployed to Guam from Fort Shafter in Honolulu, Hawaii, to take charge of Task Force West (TF-W)
    as part of Typhoon Mawar response.

    “I’m glad we were able to arrive quickly and help,” said Col. Chris Nagelvoort, TF-W forward
    command element chief and the deputy dual-status commander for Title X. “The significance of this
    mission is twofold; most importantly, the disaster hit close to home as many of our 9th MSC
    Reservists live on Guam and were dramatically affected. Second, we just completed a Rapid
    Mobilization Exercise on Oahu, so we were prepared to rapidly deploy to Guam with the right sized
    command structure and equipment package, which expedited immediate assistance upon arrival.”

    Since Mawar’s direct hit on Guam in late May, the island has been affected with power and water
    loss, obstructed roadways and dangerous debris. Military units have been tasked by Federal
    Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with providing support through the mission assignment
    task order (MATO) process. All service branches have units currently involved in recovery efforts.

    TF-W is the joint military command task force organized to plan, coordinate, support and oversee the
    execution of MATOs on Guam in response to Typhoon Mawar. Its purpose is to save lives, prevent
    human suffering and mitigate property damage.

    The 9th MSC is a U.S. Army Reserve command under the operational control of U.S. Army Pacific
    Command, providing trained and ready forces for overseas contingency operations as well as to
    Disaster Assistance and Response operations. Their deployment to Guam is in support of the Federal
    Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the government of Guam’s request for assistance with
    disaster recovery from the devastation caused by Typhoon Mawar.

    As the most geographically dispersed Army Reserve command, the 9th MSC operates across seven
    time zones and nine Army Reserve facilities spread throughout three countries, three states and three
    American territories. Additionally, thirty-five languages are accounted for at the command, which
    provides linguist support to U.S. Army Pacific Command.

    The 9th MSC plays a vital role in approximately 20 annual and bi-annual exercises under the U.S.
    Indo-Pacific Command Theater Security Cooperation Program, providing humanitarian assistance,
    disaster relief and defense support of civil authorities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2023
    Date Posted: 06.20.2023 17:58
    Story ID: 447571
    Location: US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 9th Mission Support Command Takes Charge of Task Force West, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    9th Mission Support Command Takes Charge of Task Force West
    9th Mission Support Command Takes Charge of Task Force West
    9th Mission Support Command Takes Charge of Task Force West
    9th Mission Support Command Takes Charge of Task Force West
    9th Mission Support Command Takes Charge of Task Force West
    9th Mission Support Command Takes Charge of Task Force West
    9th Mission Support Command Takes Charge of Task Force West
    9th Mission Support Command Takes Charge of Task Force West

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Army Reserve
    9th Mission Support Command
    Task Force West
    MAWAR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT