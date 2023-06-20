9th Mission Support Command Takes Charge of Task Force West

BARRIGADA, Guam (June 14, 2023) – Elements from the 9th Mission Support Command (MSC)
deployed to Guam from Fort Shafter in Honolulu, Hawaii, to take charge of Task Force West (TF-W)
as part of Typhoon Mawar response.
“I’m glad we were able to arrive quickly and help,” said Col. Chris Nagelvoort, TF-W forward
command element chief and the deputy dual-status commander for Title X. “The significance of this
mission is twofold; most importantly, the disaster hit close to home as many of our 9th MSC
Reservists live on Guam and were dramatically affected. Second, we just completed a Rapid
Mobilization Exercise on Oahu, so we were prepared to rapidly deploy to Guam with the right sized
command structure and equipment package, which expedited immediate assistance upon arrival.”
Since Mawar’s direct hit on Guam in late May, the island has been affected with power and water
loss, obstructed roadways and dangerous debris. Military units have been tasked by Federal
Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with providing support through the mission assignment
task order (MATO) process. All service branches have units currently involved in recovery efforts.
TF-W is the joint military command task force organized to plan, coordinate, support and oversee the
execution of MATOs on Guam in response to Typhoon Mawar. Its purpose is to save lives, prevent
human suffering and mitigate property damage.
The 9th MSC is a U.S. Army Reserve command under the operational control of U.S. Army Pacific
Command, providing trained and ready forces for overseas contingency operations as well as to
Disaster Assistance and Response operations. Their deployment to Guam is in support of the Federal
Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the government of Guam’s request for assistance with
disaster recovery from the devastation caused by Typhoon Mawar.
As the most geographically dispersed Army Reserve command, the 9th MSC operates across seven
time zones and nine Army Reserve facilities spread throughout three countries, three states and three
American territories. Additionally, thirty-five languages are accounted for at the command, which
provides linguist support to U.S. Army Pacific Command.
The 9th MSC plays a vital role in approximately 20 annual and bi-annual exercises under the U.S.
Indo-Pacific Command Theater Security Cooperation Program, providing humanitarian assistance,
disaster relief and defense support of civil authorities.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2023 17:58
|Story ID:
|447571
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 9th Mission Support Command Takes Charge of Task Force West, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT