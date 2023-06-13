3-7 Field Artillery Successfully Completes Table XV through XVIII Qualifications during Operation Hekili Copas

POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, Hawaii — The 3rd Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, showcased their proficiency and commitment to readiness as they completed their rigorous Table XV through XVIII qualifications during Operation Hekili Copas. This intensive training exercise took place at the renowned Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) on the picturesque island of Hawai'i.



The 3-7 Field Artillery Regiment, known as the “Never Broken Battalion" is part of the storied 25th Infantry Division, Tropic Lightning, based at Schofield Barracks. Their mission revolves around delivering accurate and timely firepower in support of ground forces. The successful completion of Table XV through XVIII qualifications demonstrates their unwavering dedication to honing their skills and maintaining peak operational readiness.



Operation Hekili Copas, a comprehensive training exercise spanning several weeks, provided an ideal environment for 3-7 FA to put their abilities to the test. Under the watchful eye of seasoned trainers and evaluators, the artillery unit embarked on a series of challenging scenarios, covering a wide range of combat situations.



Throughout the exercise, the battalion showcased their basic soldier skills, tactical proficiency, and ability to operate in complex and dynamic battlefield environments. The soldiers meticulously executed fire missions, coordinating their efforts with precision and synchronicity, while adhering to strict safety protocols.



The battalion also showcased their expertise in employing heavy artillery assets to provide crucial support to ground forces. Their mastery of firing procedures, ammunition handling, and target acquisition solidified their reputation as a formidable force on the battlefield.



The battalion’s successful completion of these qualifications will undoubtedly bolster the unit's overall readiness and strengthen their capabilities as they stand ready to answer the nation's call. It also serves as a testament to the commitment and resilience of the soldiers who have invested countless hours in training and preparation.



As 3-7 Field Artillery concludes their participation in Operation Hekili Copas, they return to their garrison at Schofield Barracks with renewed confidence and a profound sense of accomplishment. Their successful completion of Table XV through XVIII qualifications stands as a testament to their dedication, professionalism, and unwavering commitment to defending the nation's interests.



About Pohakuloa Training Area:

Located on the island of Hawaii, Pohakuloa Training Area (PTA) serves as a premier training facility for the United States military. Spanning over 132,000 acres, it provides ample space for realistic and comprehensive training exercises, facilitating the readiness and preparedness of military units.

