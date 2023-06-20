Task Force “Rise Up” Helps the Community Rebuild in the Aftermath of Typhoon Mawar

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 9th Mission Support Command pose for a team photo during the Super...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the 9th Mission Support Command pose for a team photo during the Super Typhoon Mawar relief effort in an operation called Task Force Roofing Installation Support Emergency Utilization Program (RISEUP) in Guam on June 09, 2023. RISEUP is an ongoing effort in Guam where DOD assets are working to assist the local populace following the devastation of Super Typhoon Mawar. This was possible due to the 9th MSC strategic posture throughout the Pacific which allows their Soldiers and Army Civilians to make a difference and provide disaster relief in their own communities. see less | View Image Page

BARRIGADA, Guam (June 14, 2023) – U.S. Service Members are helping the government

and residents of Guam return to normal after the impacts of Typhoon Mawar. The storm struck

the island with winds up to 140 miles-per-hour on May 24, 2023.



Task Force West Deputy and Deputy Duel-Status Commander to Joint Task Force 671, Col.

Chris Nagelvoort said that Guam has not been affected by a natural disaster of this severity and

magnitude in a long time, thereby requiring a combination of new and old approaches and

methods to accelerate recovery.



“The strength and slow pace of Typhoon Mawar affected the island in a way that left the citizens

enduring over 36 hours of heavy winds and rain. This level of damage hasn’t been seen on the

island in decades,” said Nagelvoort. “It damaged houses, particularly roofs, throughout the island

creating the need for a program to repair roofs and help people return to their homes.”



On June 9, 2023, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), in

coordination with the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, the Federal Emergency

Management Agency and the Mayor’s Council of Guam, launched the Roofing Installation

Support Emergency Utilization Program (RISEUP) to help temporarily repair metal roofs

damaged by Typhoon Mawar.



Soldiers from the 9th Mission Support Command from the U.S. Army Reserve deployed to

Guam from Fort Shafter in Honolulu, Hawaii, to serve as the command element for Task Force

RISEUP (TF RISEUP), while Soldiers from the 797th Engineer Company based out of the

Dydasco Army Reserve Center in Barrigada, Guam, were mobilized to support the effort.



Maj. Ben Meintel, an engineering officer with TF RISEUP, said teamwork is vital to providing

the support and comfort needed to bring families home.



“This effort has everyone across the DoD working together,” Meintel said. “Teams from Navy

Seabees, Air Force Engineers and Army National Guard and Reserve support TF RISEUP and

work every day to help in the recovery.”



Command Sgt. Maj. Joshua Engel, the TF RISEUP senior non-commissioned officer, shared that

most of these Reserve Soldiers have themselves been affected. “We have locally affected

National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers, answering the call to duty to provide relief

efforts within their local communities,” he said. “Our focus is to save lives, prevent human

suffering, mitigate severe property damage.



The end state is to complete each project within our joint community by partnering with our

active duty counterparts from AF 254/544 RED HORSE and the JTF 785 Seabees. The TF

RISEUP joint teams combined efforts have had a positive affect they should be proud of.”



The goal of RISEUP is to identify houses that will be structurally sound after roof repairs,

bringing families back home and relieving pressure on local shelters. Eligible roofs must cover

indoor living space completely enclosed by walls to include facilities for cooking, eating,

sleeping and sanitation.



Soldiers assigned to 797th Vertical Engineering Company, 9th Mission Support Command, U.S.

Army Reserve provided the first temporary roofing repair June 10, 2023, for a family in Dededo,

Guam. The team completed the project the following day providing the family with the

installation of 1,500 square feet of roofing to provide protection from the elements until a

permanent fix can be made by the home owners.



As of June 13, 2023, USACE received over 298 validated “rights of entry,” allowing assessment

of homes’ eligibility for the program.



Local residents impacted by the storm should first contact their local mayor’s office to initiate

the process.