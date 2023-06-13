Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION phase 2, Alaska

Photo By Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 55th and Combat Communications Squadrons, Tinker Air...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte | U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 55th and Combat Communications Squadrons, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma remotely establish communication from northern Alaska with counterparts in Tinker AFB and British Columbia using a ultra high frequency antenna and a high frequency radio as part of Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION Phase II on June 13, 2023. This portion of the exercise took place north of Coldfoot, Alaska close to 100 miles into the arctic circle. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte) see less | View Image Page

COLDFOOT CAMP, AK – Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION phase 2, an arctic based Agile Combat Employment exercise, took place June 10-13, 2023, providing the 55th and 35th Combat Communications Squadrons, Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and 52nd Network Warfare Squadron, Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska the opportunity to test their combat communications capabilities for the first time, above the Arctic Circle



This is the first time successfully conducting these type tests. Previously, there were no current standard operating procedures established for this type of operation or for in remote locations. The tests runs on every system were successful at each location and validated the creation of new standard operating procedures.



“What we are doing here [in Alaska] is important because we are validating that the process, procedures and equipment that we have can support the warfighter in austere arctic locations,” said Tech Sgt. Laramie Grisba, 55th Combat Communications Squadron, radio frequency transmission systems specialist.



While en-route, to northern Alaska, the team of 15 Airmen made numerous stops to test high frequency radios, multiple user objective system radios, a radio frequency monitoring system and a Starlink mobile WiFi’s connection and capabilities. It took only moments before communication with counterparts located in the lower continental U.S., and British Columbia was achieved.



At each stop, they used the radio frequency monitoring system to take readings in order to understand the frequency “chatter” lows and highs in those areas.



“The Radio Frequency monitoring system is important to the future fight because it ensures operations can be performed in a clandestine environment,” said Staff Sgt. Isaac Remboldt, 52nd Network Warfare Squadron, Offutt Air Force Base, Neb.