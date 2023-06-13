Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    West Point Welcomes New Commandant of Cadets

    Brig. Gen. Lori L. Robinson assumed command as the 80th Commandant of Cadets at the

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2023

    Courtesy Story

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    Brig. Gen. Lori L. Robinson assumed command as the 80th Commandant of Cadets at the U.S. Military Academy during the U.S. Corps of Cadets Change of Command Ceremony June 20 in Crest Hall.

    Robinson graduated from West Point in 1994 and holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering (Aerospace), a Master of Public Administration from John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and a Master of Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College.

    Robinson is an Aviation officer from Paterson, N.J., and has served in a variety of aviation assignments both stateside and overseas to include four combat deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. She has led Soldiers in both command and staff positions from company through brigade task force level.

    She just completed serving as the deputy commanding general (Support), 2nd Infantry Division (Combined), Eighth Army in the Republic of Korea. She is replacing Brig. Gen. Mark A. Quander, who is moving on to be the commanding general of the Great Lakes and Ohio River Division, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Cincinnati.

