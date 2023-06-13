Southeast Region Military Youth of the Year Awarded

ATLANTA (June 15, 2023) – The Southeast Youth of the Year Celebration, presented by the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, concluded with the naming of this year’s Military Youth of the Year, as well as the Youth of the Year for the region.



For more than 75 years, the Youth of the Year program has been Boys & Girls Clubs of America's signature effort to foster a new generation of leaders, fully prepared to live and lead in a diverse, global and integrated world economy.



Military Youth of the Year, a distinct component of the Youth of the Year program, was introduced in 2013 to recognize outstanding teens served by Boys & Girls Clubs of America-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide.



Hannah W., from the Hurlburt Field Youth Program, was this year’s Florida Military Youth of the Year. She went on to compete against the other eight candidates in Atlanta and won the Southeast Military Youth of the Year. Hurlburt Field is a U.S. Air Force installation located in Okaloosa County, Florida.



“I believe we all have a purpose in life,” Hannah said. “The pursuit of our purpose may be challenging, but the outcome will be fulfilling and rewarding. I will continue to advocate for mental health awareness, inclusivity and spreading positivity.”



“We will be in good hands with you as our future,” said Capt. Ian Johnson, commander, Navy Region Southeast. “We need your voice to speak for knowledge. We need your voice to speak for justice. We need your voice to speak for civility.”



Five finalists emerged from local, state and regional competitions to represent Youth Centers in five regions – the Northeast, Southeast, Pacific, Midwest and Southwest United States.



“The one thing I can say about our candidates for youth of the year for the military is that every year they just shine. It seems like every year they get even better,” said Lucky Harris, lead director for military services at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.



Hannah W. now advances to the finals of Military Youth of the Year along with other military regional winners. The outcome of that competition moves on to compete with non-military Boys & Girls Clubs to vie for the honor of National Youth of the Year.



“The program is absolutely amazing. It’s a great opportunity for kids to be able to step outside of their shell and have the platform to make a difference, especially as a military youth on the international level,” said Ahsha B., the 2022-23 Southeast and National Military Youth of the Year winner from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay Youth Program.



Currently, BGCA’s commitment supports over 240,000 military families attending on installation, BGCA-affiliated Youth Programs around the world, and over 25,000 more military-connected youth served at over 1,600 traditional Boys & Girls Clubs.

