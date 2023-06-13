III Armored Corps welcomes new command sergeant major

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – A change of responsibility ceremony was held at III Armored Corps headquarters where U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur “Cliff” Burgoyne, outgoing III Armored Corps senior enlisted advisor, relinquished his command to U.S Army Command Sgt. Maj. John P. McDwyer, incoming III Armored Corps senior enlisted advisor, at Sadowski Field, June 15, 2023.

The ceremony was held to welcome McDwyer to Fort Cavazos and III Armored Corps and bid farewell to Burgoyne as he prepares to retire as an exemplary senior non-commissioned officer and senior enlisted advisor.

Burgoyne was described as a leader that leans in during tough times instead of shying away.

“He provided steady leadership, he focused on caring for soldiers, families and leaders,” said U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Sean C. Bernabe, III Armored Corps commander.

Burgoyne relinquishes command to McDwyer—who is no stranger to Fort Cavazos—being his 5th tour to The Great Place. He previously served as the First Army Division West Command Sergeant Major.

“He was an observant trainer at the National Training Center, focused on coaching brigade command sergeants major, there is a whole generation of senior non-commissioned officers who benefited from his insights,” said Bernabe.

During the change of command ceremony, the guidon is passed from the outgoing command to the incoming command, symbolizing the change of responsibility. It represents a formal transfer of authority and signifies unity, letting soldiers know they are never without leadership.

Burgoyne thanked the soldiers, as well as his family, for being part of his career and responsibilities as outgoing command sergeant major as McDwyer prepares to be part of this installation and take on the responsibilities as the new senior enlisted advisor.

“Sir [Bernabe], thank you for selecting me to serve in this position and allowing me to continue to do what I love; train and lead our great Soldiers,” said McDwyer.

