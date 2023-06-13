Cyber Shield hones skills and builds partnerships

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Reno | More than 700 National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, and civilian cyber professionals from...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Reno | More than 700 National Guard Soldiers, Airmen, and civilian cyber professionals from around the world gather during this year’s Cyber Shield Training exercise at the Professional Education Center, Little Rock Ark., June 2-16, 2023. More than 36 states and territories will participate in the event and will make a significant milestone as members from five State Partnership Programs join forces with the National Guard cyber teams for the first time during the event. (Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Jeffrey Reno) see less | View Image Page

The National Guard plays a critical role in the security and protection of computer infrastructures all over the world. Due to the importance of cybersecurity within our networks, the National Guard’s Professional Education Center recently hosted the 2023 Cyber Shield exercise, from June 2 - June 17, at Camp Joseph T. Robinson, Ark. The exercise provided cyber experts from 36 states and 5 partner nations the opportunity to attend critical courses and show off their skills within the cyber domain.



“Cyber Shield is an unclassified defensive cyber operations exercise that allows us to build cyber capability, capacity, and competency in the National Guard through unity of effort with industry and government partners and Allies to provide hope, and ultimately will, on the darkest days,” said Brig. Gen. Teri Williams, the Vice Director of Operations (Cyber), National Guard Bureau, Arlington, VA.



More than 800 Airmen, Soldiers and international partners from the National Guard participated in the training and exercise, preparing for and responding to real-life scenarios. The exercise provides a hands-on opportunity that many participants might not experience often.



The event consisted of two segments. During the first week, 15 training courses were offered to participants looking to freshen and hone their skills. The second week focused on the blue team’s response to the exercise scenario, mitigating damage done and taking all measures to prevent further damage to the infrastructure.



This year’s exercise focused on the National Guard’s role in responding to an attack on the U.S. Transportation Systems Sector critical infrastructure in which a cyber attack was planned and carried out by the red team, the “hackers,” and countered by cyber defense operators, or the “blue team.”



The blue team responded to the company’s request for assistance and proceeded to operate in a defense capacity, looking for vulnerabilities and areas where the offense infiltrated.



“We are trying to emulate a real-world event, so this exercise helps us put together all the training we receive throughout the year,” said Tech. Sgt. Josh Hedden, a 223rd Cyberspace Operations Squadron Cyber Systems operator, Arkansas Air National Guard. “We typically train a lot and build up skills but don’t have the opportunity to put all of this together in an event. Tabletop exercises are key to being prepared for the real thing so this is extremely beneficial for readiness.”



The training service members receive at Cyber Shield is vital to the ongoing effort to protect our Nation. Attacks on critical infrastructures occur daily in the military and civilian cyber domains. Protecting our assets is key to ensuring the success of our missions and strategic objectives.



“Already sophisticated cyber threats evolve daily,” said Maj. Scott Lang, the 223rd CYOS deputy commander. “The significance of our cyber operators staying current on all emerging threats, technologies and best practices lies in their ability to understand, anticipate, and prevent any tactics employed by our adversaries. Only through experience, dedication to mission, and thirst for knowledge and a hunger for more, can they stand firm in the midst of emerging threats.”