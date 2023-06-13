NAVFAC MIDLANT Awards Contract for Renovations at Illinois-based Federal Health Care Center

From Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic Public Affairs



NORFOLK, VA – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Mid-Atlantic (NAVFAC MIDLANT) awarded Troop Contracting Inc., Willowbrook, Illinois, a $8,614,000 firm-fixed-price contract for interior renovations at Building 5 of the Capt. James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center (FHCC), North Chicago, Illinois.



Work will primarily be performed at the FHCC and is expected to be completed by June 2024.



Fiscal year (FY) 2023 funds will be obligated at time of award in the amount of $8,614,000 from the Joint Department of Defense – Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Facility Demonstration Fund. Funds will not expire at the end of the current FY.



This contract was competitively procured via the System for Award Management website, with four proposals received. NAVFAC MIDLANT is the contracting activity (N40085-23-C-0024).



Lovell FHCC, located in North Chicago, Illinois, was established on Oct. 1, 2010 when the former North Chicago VA Medical Center and the former Naval Health Clinic Great Lakes merged their resources and services. The FHCC cares for nearly 75,000 patients per year, including an estimated 40,000 Navy recruits who prepare for military service at Recruit Training Command at Naval Station Great Lakes. The FHCC was named in honor of retired American astronaut James A. Lovell, who orbited the moon twice – once as command module pilot of Apollo 8 in 1968, and again as commander of the 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission. He also served as an aviator in the Navy and graduated from the Naval Academy in 1952.



NAVFAC MIDLANT provides facilities engineering, public works and environmental products and services across an area of responsibility that spans from South Carolina to Maine, and as far west as Michigan, and down to Indiana. As an integral member of the Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic team, NAVFAC MIDLANT provides leadership through the Regional Engineer organization to ensure the region’s facilities and infrastructure are managed efficiently and effectively.



