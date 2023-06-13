National Naval Aviation Museum Hosts Retired Chief Warrant Officer 5 Phillip Brashear

Photo By Bruce Cummins | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 (ret.) and Honorary Chief Petty...... read more read more Photo By Bruce Cummins | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 (ret.) and Honorary Chief Petty Officer Phillip Brashear - the son of U.S. Navy legend Carl Brashear - visited NAS Pensacola as a guest of Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC) to speak to student naval aviators, student flight officers and student aviation maintenance technicians about both he and his father’s experiences in overcoming adversity during their time in the U.S. Armed Forces. see less | View Image Page

By Ens. Angelique Therrien, Naval Air Station Pensacola public affairs



PENSACOLA, Fla. – More than 200 Navy and Marine Corps students, faculty and civilian employees from commands across Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola gathered at the National Naval Aviation Museum June 15 to hear the son of retired U.S. Navy Master Diver Carl Brashear speak.



U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 (ret.) and Honorary Chief Petty Officer Phillip Brashear visited NAS Pensacola as a guest of Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC) to speak to student naval aviators, student flight officers and student aviation maintenance technicians about both he and his father’s experiences in overcoming adversity during their time in the U.S. Armed Forces.



“He had all these forces working against him that he overcame,” the younger Brashear said during his hour-long speech. “He showed us that we can still succeed, and his life and legacy underscore the capabilities of the human spirit.”



The younger Brashear lauded his father’s efforts while engaging with the audience, the majority of whom were junior Sailors and officers, illustrating how the U.S. Navy’s first African American diver and amputee diver faced issues still relevant today.



“Racism, poverty, illiteracy physical disability and substance abuse,” he said. “These are five things that affect this country, and everyone in this world today – and he overcame these. And you know what he did when he overcame these? He took away the ability for us to complain.”



Brashear also stressed the importance of ensuring strong leadership in overcoming adversity and serving beyond the call of duty during his presentation. A career U.S. Army Veteran drawing from both his personal experiences with his father as well as his nearly 40-year military career, Brashear strove to impart his drive and passion for excellence with the largely student audience.



A U.S. Army CH-47 Chinook pilot, Brashear additionally referenced the award-winning 2000 film ‘Men of Honor’ – a biopic of his father which he says showcases how opportunities can be accessed through hard work – during the motivational lecture.



The younger Brashear, served in Bolivia, Bosnia and Iraq during his 40-year military career, serving in extreme conditions and credited his father’s dedication to duty as a key influence in his desire to continue serving honorably.



Brashear’s presentation culminated with him answering questions from the audience, as well as taking pictures with attendees and speaking with them individually.



“I think it’s motivating to hear people who have served out such long and amazing careers especially doing what you want to be doing,” said student naval aviator Ens. Emily Rudisill. “It puts our own struggles, waits and timelines into perspective. He served 40 years, we still have a long way to go, but if he can go through everything he talked about, then we can overcome our own challenges as well.”



