First Team CSM ‘honored’ by prestigious milestone among enlisted logisticians

Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Albert E. Richardson Jr., senior enlisted advisor, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, in white shirt, briefs classmates during The Institute for Defense and Business LOGTECH Executive Course in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, June 16, 2023. The IDB LOGTECH Executive Course is an advanced program that provides comprehensive knowledge on logistics, supply chain management, and procurement to senior leaders in the military and industry.

FORT KNOX, Ky. – U.S. Army Command Sergeant Major Albert E. Richardson Jr., senior enlisted advisor, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, became the first nominative Command Sergeant Major to attend The Institute for Defense and Business LOGTECH Executive Course in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, June 11-16, 2023.



This educational opportunity was previously only offered to general officers and promotable colonels, government civilians in the Senior Executive Service, and company chief executive officers.



"I am deeply grateful to the Office of the Secretary of Defense and the Headquarters Department of the Army for affording me the remarkable opportunity to attend this executive level course,” explained Richardson.



As the first noncommissioned officer to attend the course, Richardson believes that by opening the course to an important subset of logisticians and sustainers it will set a new standard for NCOs and demonstrate the importance of continuous learning and professional development.



The IDB LOGTECH Executive Course is an advanced program that provides comprehensive knowledge on logistics, supply chain management, and procurement to senior leaders in the military and industry, as described on the institute’s website.



The five-day course also affords an “executive level education and training for senior military and civilian personnel in the logistics career field to empower critical thinking about logistics, supporting technologies and business practices.”



Beginning on Sunday evening with an opening dinner reception and concluding the following Friday afternoon, the IDB LOGTECH Executive Course is designed to bring together professionals from different sectors within the business, Department of Defense, and government logistics community.



The attending students are challenged and engaged to think critically about current practices, learn new tools and techniques for innovative thinking, and support technologies that will shape the future of logistics.



As detailed in the course description, the attendees are taught in a workshop setting using a combination of lecturers, guest speakers, panels, and in-class exercises. Some of the course topics include:



• Next Generation Systems Thinking

• Economics of National Security

• Communicating with Data

• Winning with Logistics

• Technology & Organizational Innovations

• Life Cycle Approach to Systems Design and Improvement

• Dynamic Leadership and Organizational Effectiveness



Accordingly, upon completion of the course, it is intended for the graduates to return to their organization, ready to implement strategic direction that leverages people, processes, and technology to deliver effective, efficient logistics and supply chain capabilities.



“It is truly an honor to be selected for such a prestigious program and I am humbled by the trust and confidence placed in me to represent not only the sustainment community, but the entire NCO Corps throughout each branch of service,” added Richardson.



Richardson took a dive deep into the course curriculum, examining trends in defense logistics technology and innovation, complex decision-making and divergent thinking and strategies that will shape the future of logistics.



“I am confident that this experience will not only enhance my leadership skills but will provide commanders and leaders of agencies that have a senior enlisted advisor a significant advantage, on and off the battlefield,” explained Richardson.



“By allowing NCOs to now attend a course like IDB LOGTECH, it also demonstrates the Army's commitment to providing opportunities for its senior enlisted Soldiers to enhance their professional development and acquire new skills to meet the demands of modern logistics operations,” he added.



Richardson also believes that opening the course to senior enlisted servicemembers will provide them a better overall understanding of future logistics requirements and problem-solving.



“By attending this course, nominated sergeants major will gain valuable knowledge and expertise that will enable them to better support the Army's logistics mission and contribute to the success of future operations,” said Richardson.