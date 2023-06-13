Huntsville Center Energy Workshop set with focus on third party finance, utility services contracting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville (Huntsville Center) is hosting an Energy Workshop Aug. 1-3 at the Jackson Center located in Huntsville’s Cummins Research Park.



The focus of the workshop is on Huntsville Center’s capabilities in the Energy Savings Performance Contracting (ESPC) and Utility Energy Services Contracting (UESC) programs. This year's theme as "Innovation and New Technology Integration."



As the Army's exclusive agency for third party financed acquisitions, Huntsville Center holds this annual workshop for customers and stakeholders, utility providers and all Energy Service Companies (ESCOs) holding contracts on the Center’s $1.5 billion Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC).



Unlike other U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Divisions and Districts, Huntsville Center has no geographic boundaries allowing the Center to develop, award, and maintain long-term energy projects worldwide. The Center’s Energy Division currently has a $2 billion ESPC portfolio and a $1 billion UESC portfolio.



Huntsville Center’s customers include Army, Navy and Air Force garrisons, Army Material Command (AMC), Installation Management Command (IMCOM), Deputy Chief of Staff of Army (DCS-G9), Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Energy and Sustainment (DASA-ES), Assistant Secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy and Environment (ASA-IEE), Air Force Civil Engineer Center (AFCEC), Washington Headquarters Services (WHS), and Headquarters US Army Corps of Engineers (HQUSACE).



Congressman Gary Palmer, Alabama 6th District, is scheduled as the event keynote speaker.



To register for the event, visit www.2023espcworkshop.com



For more information on Huntsville Center’s Energy Division, visit www.hnc.usace.army.mil

