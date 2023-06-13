The U.S. Army Garrison Poland Commander, COL Jorge Fonseca spoke at the Marshals Convention in Poznan where he said that "Poland is a gem of an assignement for an Army officer." One of the Marshals stated that they are "happy to have American soldiers in Poland. They are true allies."

The convention brings together Polish Marshals (which are similar to American Governors) to strategize and plan ways to improve the lives of the Polish people.

