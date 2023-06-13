Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    POZNAN, POLAND

    06.12.2023

    Story by John Zierow 

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland

    The U.S. Army Garrison Poland Commander, COL Jorge Fonseca spoke at the Marshals Convention in Poznan where he said that "Poland is a gem of an assignement for an Army officer." One of the Marshals stated that they are "happy to have American soldiers in Poland. They are true allies."
    The convention brings together Polish Marshals (which are similar to American Governors) to strategize and plan ways to improve the lives of the Polish people.

