Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS welcomes new commanding officer

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – Fifteen years ago, U.S. Army Maj. Cameron D. Webb walked through Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS to enlist into the U.S. Army. Now, after a successful command in that same building, he says goodbye as he hands his leadership role to Maj. Tanisha L. Smith.



“I would like to thank God, who’s the head of my life, and for my family for being my sounding board. Being a dual military family isn’t easy, because you have double the sacrifice,” Webb said. “I would like to also thank Ms. Patrice Johnson for putting me on that bus, here at this very MEPS, 15 years ago to embark on my journey in the United States Army.”



Under Maj. Webb’s command, MEPS competed against 64 other MEPS across the country and became awarded MEPS of Excellence of the year in 2022. The Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS has been in operation since November 2004.



“Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS worked with over 200 schools, to ensure administration of more than 30,000 testing sessions for the ASVAB. During the past two years, Fort Gregg-Adams MEPS was responsible for processing more than 30,000 applicants and shipping more than 7,516 future war fighters to the nation’s 9 basic training sites,” said Lt. Col. Christine G. Moore, commander of 12th Battalion and the Baltimore Military Entrance Processing Station.



At each MEPS location, the staff evaluates each applicant that walks through the doors, “What we like to call ‘Freedom’s Front Doors,’” Moore said.



Each applicant goes through aptitude testing using the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB), medical pre-screening, physical evaluations and background screening.



During the assumption of command ceremony, Webb presented Smith with the station colors.



“I am grateful and humbled for this opportunity to command in this organization,” Smith said.



Smith expressed gratitude towards the MEPS staff for their kind welcome towards her as she navigates the onboarding process.



“You all have given me the red-carpet treatment and I cannot wait to see the amazing things we will accomplish together in the future as a team,” she said.