Norfolk Naval Shipyard Announces 2022 Sailor of the Year, Junior Sailor of the Year and Blue Jacket of the Year Recipients

In 1972, former Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and former Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittlet established the Sailor of the Year Program recognizing one Sailor who demonstrates both professional and personal dedication and represents the Navy’s best of the best. In most cases first class petty officers are the recipients while third and second class petty officers are Junior Sailor of the Year and Blue Jacket of the Year are third class petty officers and below.



Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) recently named Engineman First Class Jose Paganlopez as NNSY’s Sailor of the Year for 2022.



“I was surprised and honored to be selected as Sailor of the Quarter in 2022,” said Paganlopez. “But to be selected as Sailor of Year…wow! I am grateful to know that my leadership and my peers saw something in me that deserved such an honor.”



Paganlopez is a native of Cidra, Puerto Rico. After graduating from University of Puerto Rico with a degree in chemistry, he decided to better himself and serve in the U.S. Navy. He has been serving for almost nine years. He has been at NNSY for two years and currently he is the Fleet Maintenance Shop’s (FMS) Leading Petty Officer. FMS is responsible to schedule and complete maintenance for the pump shop, valve shop, diesel shop, inside electrical shop and the damage control shop.



“I enjoy my job because not only am I involved to get ships at NNSY back to the fleet, but FMS is also involved with ships that are currently active in the fleet. How fun is that?” said Paganlopez.



Machinery Repairman Second Class Daryl Rabara-Brokate was selected as NNSY’s Junior Sailor of the Year.



“I had no idea anyone noticed what I was doing,” said Rabara-Brokate. “With the combination of focusing on my strengths and learning how to better myself in areas that needed improving with the help of mentors, I received something I never thought was possible. I feel appreciated, and extremely grateful.”



Rabara-Brokate hails from Trenton, N.J. Working three jobs to try to get himself through college, he knew he had to make a positive change in his life. This is when he decided to leave college and join the Navy.



“I knew I had to make a change before burning myself out,” said Rabara-Brokate. “This is where I decided to join the Navy. I love working with my hands so becoming a mechanic was an easy choice for me.”



NNSY recently selected Machinist Mate Third Class Ezra Bides as the shipyard’s Blue Jacket of the Year.



“I did my job to the best of my ability and I followed orders and there you go,” said Bides about her selection. “People who believed in me gave me this opportunity and for that I will forever be grateful.”



Bides was born and raised in Rizal, Philippines. Immigrating to the United States, she quickly decided on pursuing an opportunity in the Navy.



“I had to start somewhere,” said Bides. “After immigrating here, I knew I needed a job and I thought the Navy was the way to go and here I am seven years later and still going strong.”



Initially, the Sailor of the Year program only recognized Atlantic and Pacific Fleet Sailors but within 10 years, it was expanded to incorporate shore commands and Navy Reserve Sailors.



“The best advice I can give to someone is do not put Sailor of the Year down as a goal,” said Rabara-Brokate. “Instead, come to the job with a goal to work in the next paygrade. Establish yourself. Work on your military basics and if you don’t know something, ask. Be the best you can be every day, because someone will notice and anything can happen from there.”

