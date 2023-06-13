Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Marks Completion of NAVFAC EURAFCENT Iceland MILCON Project

Courtesy Photo | Sigurdur Ragnarsson, Director, Icelandic Prime Contractor Islenskir Adalverktakar;...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Sigurdur Ragnarsson, Director, Icelandic Prime Contractor Islenskir Adalverktakar; U.S. Capt. Ryan Carey, Operations Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe, Africa, Central; Captain Jon Gudnason, Commander, Keflavik Air Base, Icelandic Coast Guard and U.S. Col. Joshua Tyler, Deputy Chief, Civil Engineer Division, Logistics, Engineering, and Force Protection Directorate, United States Air Forces Europe cut the ribbon to mark the completion of three military construction (MILCON) projects at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland as part of the European Deterrence Initiative Project May 24, 2023. These three MILCON projects, totaling $38.7 million, greatly improve the capability and flexibility for NATO forces operating in Iceland, and were designed to work with the U.S. Air Forces Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources assets. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Sam Beering) see less | View Image Page

Keflavik, Iceland – Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central (NAVFAC EURAFCENT) held a ribbon cutting ceremony to mark the completion of three military construction (MILCON) projects at Keflavik Air Base, Iceland as part of the European Deterrence Initiative (EDI) Project May 24.

The three MILCON projects, totaling $38.7 million, greatly improve the capability and flexibility for NATO forces operating in Iceland, and were designed to work with the U.S. Air Forces Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources (BEAR) assets.

A BEAR base provides strategic shelter that provides the ability to deploy facilities, equipment, and personnel to support air operations with the same efficiency as a permanent installation.

“These projects demonstrate U.S. Navy and NAVFAC work overseas, in support of U.S. Air Force needed infrastructure, on our ally Iceland’s soil, in support of the NATO mission,” said Capt. Ryan Carey, NAVFAC EURAFCENT’s operations officer. “These projects represent the enduring, renewed, and strengthening bond between NATO nations and our collective commitment to common defense against aggression.”

The EDI, announced in 2014 as the European Reassurance Initiative, enables the United States to enhance the U.S. deterrence posture, increase the readiness and responsiveness of U.S. forces in Europe, support the collective defense and security of NATO allies, and bolster the security and capacity of U.S. allies and partners.

“Every successful project takes a dedicated team effort – the NAVFAC team here on the ground, our contractor partner, our customer and supported components, our host nation and longstanding NATO ally to deliver humble, but incredibly important projects like these,” said Carey.

The apron exapansion can support parking for up to eight KC‐135 or similar support aircraft to enhance aerial refueling capabilities in support of NATO operations.

The expeditionary beddown site provides semi‐improved grounds capable of supporting up to 550 personnel and includes tent tie‐down points for approximately 60 Alaska‐style tents, underground conduit to support site power and telecommunications, potable water connections, and a sewer tank for sanitary waste.

The dangerous cargo pad is capable of supporting aircraft up to a C‐5 and improves the capacity and safety of operations where existing explosives cargo aircraft parking spots had previously provided minimal capacity for load/unload operations and restricted movement of other aircraft when in use.

“These humble military construction projects don’t look like much and could go unnoticed to the casual observer or untrained eye,” Carey said. “But these represent and contribute to something much, much bigger; they demonstrate the power of the U.S. Navy, Air Force and our NATO allies.”