Fort McCoy Garrison Commander: The Army Birthday

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Col. Stephen Messenger, Fort McCoy Garrison commander, gives the oath of enlistment to six new Army recruits during the opening ceremony of the birthday luncheon June 14, 2023, for the Fort McCoy, Wis., observance of the Army's 248th birthday at McCoy's Community Center. The event was part of the overall Fort McCoy 2023 Army Birthday Celebration. the day's activities also included Commander's 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk, a free breakfast at McCoy's Community Center, a cake-cutting ceremony, band music by the Army Reserve's 204th Army Band, and more. Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

BY COL. STEPHEN MESSENGER

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander



On June 14, we celebrated the 248th anniversary of the founding of the United States Army. While it’s an excuse to celebrate our Soldiers, civilians, and family who defend America 24/7, there is no excuse not to celebrate every day the herculean sacrifice they make and have made.



On June 14, 1775, a small band of patriots joined together to fight for a set of ideals, and those ideals were nothing less than revolutionary. Today we continue to defend our country and our democratic ideals with an all-volunteer force.



Serving one's country is a noble calling and, I believe, among life's greatest work. Nothing illustrates our nation's commitment more than putting boots on the ground where they are needed and conducting decisive action at the expense of our enemies.



During the Revolutionary War, America's first Army was armed with little more than hunting muskets. Most enlistees had no uniforms. Gunpowder was scarce, and boots, to many, were a luxury. Those Soldiers had little more than those ideals to sustain them.



Today's United States Army is the best trained, best led, and most capable Army that has ever been fielded on the face of the Earth — let that sink in.



We continue to take on many global challenges with extraordinary skill and devotion. We can be proud of the fact that today our Soldiers have boots on the ground in more than 100 countries across the globe, and we continue to play a vital role in defending through both deterrence and action.



The profession of arms is about ethics, morals, courage, strength, compassion, and service. It is about the sacrifice of those before us in places such as Valley Forge, Gettysburg, Cuba, Verdun, Normandy, Ia Drang, 73 Easting, Hurricane Katrina, Kandahar, and Fallujah.



And it is about the sacrifice that you all make today — so that the Constitution of the United States and the great experiment we call America continues to live on.



We all serve for a different reasons. I began my desire to serve growing up on a healthy dose of G.I. Joe cartoons and watching the air and ground campaign in Operation Desert Shield/Operation Desert Storm from my living room.



I wanted to make a difference and defend our freedom against those who hate democracy. Also, I couldn’t stand those cobra bad guys.



Many serve for other reasons — college money, to improve their life, family of service, a higher calling, and more. Whatever it is, know that this profession is critically important and respected.



Those currently serving in the Soldier and civilian capacities along with those veterans have made a difference. They have defended our nation. They have deterred the enemy.



On the Army’s birthday, I had the privilege of enlisting six new Soldiers into the United States Army. They did what few Americans will — raise their right hand and commit to supporting and defending our nation’s most trusted document, the Constitution of the United States.



In the preamble, the Constitution clearly states: "We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish justice, ensure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."



Those who take this oath do so to support and defend myself, and my children, and my children’s children, from the forces of injustice who threaten democracy.



Since 1775 we have learned that freedom isn’t free. Everyday, we should celebrate the men and women who allow us to live in that freedom.



Thank you to those who have served, those who are serving, and those who will serve.



Happy birthday, Army!