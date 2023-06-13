Fort McCoy holds celebration for U.S. Army’s 248th birthday, hundreds participate

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Community members are served food during the birthday luncheon June 14, 2023, for the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Community members are served food during the birthday luncheon June 14, 2023, for the Fort McCoy, Wis., observance of the Army’s 248th birthday at McCoy’s Community Center. The event was part of the overall Fort McCoy 2023 Army Birthday Celebration. The day’s activities also included Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk, a free breakfast at McCoy’s Community Center, a cake-cutting ceremony, and more. Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation organized the celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Hundreds of members of the Fort McCoy community took part in the many events and activities offered at the installation June 14 during the Fort McCoy celebration of the Army’s 248th birthday.



The birthday bash, coordinated by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, began early in the day with the Commander’s 5k/2-Mile Run/Walk that began and ended at McCoy’s Community Center. The run/walk generally would be held at Rumpel Fitness Center, however this year the center is under a major renovation.



For the run/walk, nearly 200 people took part in all ages, and all those participants received free Army Birthday t-shirts as well. There was even a couple of canine participants. At the end, Varinka Ensminger finished the 5k run first in a time of 21 minutes even.



At the same time as the run/walk, a free breakfast was provided for all the run/walk participants at McCoy’s Community Center as well as for other community members who came to watch and participate in the festivities. Breakfast items included, juice, water, bars, donuts, and more.



DFMWR officials said the run/walk was one of the most successful in recent years, and the weather for the event turned out to be exceptional.



Later the same day, beginning at 11 a.m. and also at McCoy’s Community Center, the birthday celebration continued with a free lunch, cake-cutting ceremony, and on-site band entertainment from the Army Reserve’s 204th Army Band of Fort Snelling, Minn.



The 204th Army Band also played during the 2023 Fort McCoy Armed Forces Day Open House, and they also played during the 2022 Fort McCoy Army birthday celebration. For the 2023 celebration, band members played on the stage at the McCoy’s Community Center courtyard.



During the cake-cutting, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger cut the cake with the oldest and youngest Soldiers present at the observance. Once the cake was cut, hundreds of community members were served lunch that included a variety of items to included pulled pork, chicken, beans, potato salad, pasta salad, and more.



It was also during this time that DFMWR Director Patric McGuane, Chaplain (Lt.Col.) Amy Noble with the Fort McCoy Religious Support Office, and Messenger all shared messages about the Army birthday.



“Thank you everyone for being here,” McGuane said. “We have a lot of great food and entertainment here for you today.”



In her invocation for the event, Nobles said, “Stir our hearts as we not only reflect today in the celebration of a small little militia group that has turned into the might Army that you have made us.”



And in his remarks, Messenger discussed the importance of remembering the birth of the Army, which is as old as America itself.



Today we celebrate the people, the Soldiers, the civilians, and the families who defend America 24-7,” Messenger said. “On June 14, 1775, a small band of patriots joined together to fight for a set of ideals, and these ideals were nothing less than revolutionary. Today, we continue to defend our country and those democratic ideals with an all-volunteer force.



“Serving one’s country is a noble calling, and everybody here serves in some capacity, whether you’re a Soldier, a civilian, or a family member,” Messenger said. “And I believe it's one of life's greatest works. Nothing illustrates our nation's commitment more than putting boots on the ground where they're needed and conducting decisive action at the expense of our enemies. So, during the Revolutionary War, America's first army was armed with little more than hunting muskets. Most enlistees had no uniforms, gun powder. Gunpowder was scarce and boots to many were a luxury. … These Soldiers had little more than their ideals to sustain them.



“But today’s Army is the best-led, best-trained, and most capable Army that has ever been fielded on the face of the earth, Messenger said. “Think about that. No other army has been more powerful than the one we serve, and we continue to take on those challenges with extraordinary skill and devotion. Thanks to all of you.”



He further said, “Since 1775, we’ve learned that freedom is not free. And today we celebrate all of you that have given so much to ensure that. Thank you on behalf of me and my family. Thank you to those who have served, who are serving, and who will serve here very shortly.”



Also as part of the event, Messenger held the enlistment oath for six new recruits who joined the Army. They enlisted in the same year as the renewed “Be All You Can Be” slogan for the U.S. Army. Maybe with Messenger’s speech and the spirit of the day, it will be a day they remember as well.



