If you want to save a lot of money on the food and accessories for the next family or unit barbecue, check out Commissary Sales Flyers for June 19 – July 2

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – In the summertime, the sizzling grill becomes a focal point where stories are shared and memories are created.



So, for that upcoming family or unit barbecue, check out the Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) Savvy Shopper Sales Flyer (June 19 - July 2) for significant savings on fresh meat and produce along with grilling accessories through the “Thrill of the Grill” campaign.



Don’t forget, to improve the shopping experience and reach a higher level of savings, go to the printable version (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer) of the sales flyer ((https://commissaries.com/rewards-and-savings/savings-center/featured-items-sales-flyer). To print or download a copy, simply select the PDF icon on the top right corner of the flyer. New users should select their store location before viewing the flyer to customize deals specific to their area.



Customers can also further their commissary savings with Your Everyday Savings (YES!) Program (https://www.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings). YES! offers extra savings and value on products customers buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



DeCA’s “Thinking Outside the Box” (TOTB) recipe for the period is Lemon Garlic Parmesan Shrimp Pasta (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/main_dish/lemon_garlic_parmesan_shrimp_pasta/r/3123760366958415929). Thinking Outside the Box recipes are dietitian-approved, offering quick and economical solutions for home-cooked meals. Customers can save even more on the items listed in these recipes.



More opportunities to save are available through the Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings,” Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” deals, and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. Customers can save over $60 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://shop.commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selection and pricing.



DeCA has also made shopping even easier with its Commissary CLICK2GO mobile app. Customers can access DeCA’s Commissary CLICK2GO online payment/curbside pickup, digital coupons, the sales flyer, dietitian-approved recipes and much more. The mobile app is free for download through the Google Play and IOS app stores.



Other savings opportunities include:



• The Thrill of the Grill – Sizzlin’ Summer Savings. Now through Sept. 10, commissaries worldwide are offering significant savings on select fresh meat, produce and grilling essentials. Plan your next outdoor cooking event with our Thrill of the Grill Shopping List (https://shop.commissaries.com/the-thrill-of-the-grill) — your one-stop shop for sale items and coupon offers (Online shoppers must select a commissary location in order to view sale pricing). Simplify your shopping experience — look for the Thrill of the Grill icon in the online Sales Flyer throughout the summer to find the latest savings on all your favorite grilling items.



• Fire Up the Flavor with Kingsford, Eckrich and Nathan’s. Through July 2, patrons can save an additional $3 when they buy three participating Kingsford Charcoal, Nathan’s Famous Beef Franks and Eckrich Smoked Sausage products.



• P&G Military Fisher House Foundation Gaming Room. Continuing in June, Procter & Gamble is helping celebrate the military community by giving back to local military service members and their families. A $25,000 donation will be given to Fisher House to improve gaming rooms on five bases. Commissary customers will see savings on participating P&G brands highlighted by instore displays and eSAVER coupons. The stores that generate the most sales will determine the bases receiving the renovated game rooms.



• Monster Energy. Commissary customers at participating stores can enter for a chance to win a Kawasaki motorcycle by scanning a QR code on in-store posters and displays. Contest ends Nov. 30.



• Commissary Store Brands. DeCA’s private label inventory of Commissary Store Brands (https://commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands) include an assortment of items spanning the entire store to include Freedom’s Choice food, HomeBase non-food, TopCare health and beauty, Full Circle Market natural and organic food, Wide Awake ready-to-drink coffee products, Crav’n Flavor frozen appetizers and snacks, Tippy Toes baby products, Flock’s Finest wild bird food and Pure Harmony pet food.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://www.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to the drive-thru or can be used as a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with quick, on-the-go, snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved snacks and meals that are nutritious and high-performance foods. They’re conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station (https://commissaries.com/fueling-stations-deli) page for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.



• “Box Tops for Education.” General Mills is offering customers an opportunity to save money while supporting their local schools through the “Box Tops for Education” promotion. See store displays and high-value coupons for participating General Mills brands. This campaign is ongoing throughout the year.



• “Purina Military Cat Club.” The club offers high-value coupons only valid at the commissary, welcome gifts, sweepstakes opportunities, pet tips and articles. Enter online at https://www.militarycatclub.com/contests and complete the designated entry form to enter the sweepstakes. During June, there will be two winners who can each win a $250 Commissary Gift Card.



• “Purina Pro Plan Military Pet Club.” Military Pet Club members receive high-value coupons (only valid at the commissary), sweepstake opportunities, pet tips and articles. Throughout June, three Military Pet Club members can enter to win a Furbo Dog Camera and Treats. To participate go to https://www.militarypetclub.com/contests.

About DeCA: The Defense Commissary Agency operates a worldwide chain of commissaries providing groceries to military personnel, retirees and their families in a safe and secure shopping environment. Commissaries provide a military benefit, saving authorized patrons thousands of dollars annually on their purchases compared to similar products at commercial retailers. The discounted prices include a 5-percent surcharge, which covers the costs of building new commissaries and modernizing existing ones. A core military family support element, and a valued part of military pay and benefits, commissaries contribute to family readiness, enhance the quality of life for America’s military and their families, and help recruit and retain the best and brightest men and women to serve their country.