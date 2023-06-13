Multinational NATO Corps Enhances War-fighting Capabilities with Joint Air-Ground Integration Center (JAGIC) Training

Lille, France - The 19th Battlefield Coordination Detachment, in collaboration with the 10th Mountain Division and Army Joint Support Team, began Joint Air-Ground Integration Center (JAGIC) training for four multinational NATO Corps on June 13, 2023, at Headquarters Rapid Reaction Corps-France (HQ RRC-FR).



The Joint Air-Ground Integration Center (JAGIC) provides training through practical exercises and discussions on joint operations, airspace control, and multilevel international cooperation. The goal is to enhance key capabilities and promote interoperability among participants.



"The 19th BCD represents the air-land integration element of USAREUR-AF. We are excited to share our expertise to strengthen NATO Corps' ability to integrate fires, control airspace, and master both the targeting and air tasking cycle while enabling JAGIC at the Corps level", said 19th BCD Commander, COL Jackson, Kevin.



During the intensive week-long training, attendees from Rapid Reaction Corps France( RRC-FR), Eurocorps, NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Spain (NRDC - Spain), and NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Italy (NRDC - Italy) collaborated to seamlessly integrate air and land operations, while also acquiring a comprehensive knowledge of the air tasking cycle, targeting, and JAGIC management.



The end state is to prepare NATO Land Component forces to manage tactical Corps-level operations by coordinating air and ground-based assets with authority delegated from airspace control authorities.



Over the past few months, the 19th Battlefield Coordination Detachment has facilitated four successful JAGIC training events with the 3rd French Division, MNC-NE, Eurocorps, and RRC-France. They will continue to provide training to various Multinational NATO Corps over the next 90 days to continue supporting our allies and partners throughout the European region.



For information about signing up for JAGIC training, contact SGM adam.c.nin.mil@army.mil.

