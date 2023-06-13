USS Milwaukee Returns Home Following a Successful U.S. Southcom Deployment

Courtesy Photo | 221101-N- N3764-0101 CARIBBEAN SEA - (Nov. 1, 2022) – Freedom-variant littoral...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 221101-N- N3764-0101 CARIBBEAN SEA - (Nov. 1, 2022) – Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) seen from a MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28. Milwaukee is operating in the Caribbean Sea to advance interoperability with partner nations while supporting counter-narcotics operations, humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief efforts. (U.S. Navy photo by Gunners Mate Seaman Hanna Westbrook/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Milwaukee (LCS 5) returned to Mayport, Fla., 19 June 2023, following its successful deployment to the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations.



Milwaukee, along with the “Dragon Whales" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 28, Detachment 9, deployed in October 2022 to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s counter-narcotics operations in the Eastern and Central Caribbean Sea.



During the deployment, Milwaukee, with her embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET), apprehended or disrupted an estimated 1,664 kilograms of cocaine worth an estimated street value of $116.5 million and removed eight suspected drug traffickers from the narcotics trade.



"I am incredibly proud of the entire team for everything they accomplished this deployment,” said Cmdr. Jason Knox, Milwaukee’s commanding officer. “The crew safely and professionally sailed USS Milwaukee from the Atlantic into the Central and Eastern Caribbean for eight months, and succeeded at representing the United States by working with regional nations to strengthen partnerships and keeping narcotics from U.S. streets.”



Milwaukee conducted bilateral maritime exercises with the Dominican Navy and Dutch Caribbean Coast Guard, along with participating in Statia Day with Sint Eustatius, Statia day is the celebration of the "First Salute", when Sint Eustatius (known locally as Statia) became the first country to recognize the United States.



During a port visit to Cartagena, Colombia, the ship hosted Colombian Navy Sailors to showcase the capabilities of Milwaukee and discuss continued naval partnership and commitment between the U.S. and Colombia.



“Milwaukee demonstrated true resolve and professionalism during their 8-month deployment where CDR Knox and his crew proved to be one of the most instrumental ships in accomplishing our mission to date,” said CAPT Meger Chappell, Commodore of Task Force FOUR FIVE.



CTF-45 is the 4th Fleet surface task force charged with executing combined naval operations, building and strengthening Latin American maritime partnerships, and acting as a DoD ready service provider to Joint Interagency Task Force-South in support of counter illicit-drug trafficking operations in the Central and South American waters.



U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet supports U.S. Southern Command’s joint and combined military operations by employing maritime forces in cooperative maritime security operations to maintain access, enhance interoperability, and build enduring partnerships in order to enhance regional security and promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Caribbean region of building and maintaining steadfast relationships with our Latin American partners and supporting Joint Interagency Task Force South efforts against counter illicit-drug trafficking in the Central and South American waters.