50th Regional Support Group celebrates the Army’s 248th birthday

Soldiers assigned to the 50th Regional Support Group (RSG) celebrated the U.S. Army’s 248th birthday in the post headquarters building at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, on June 14, 2023.



The Second Continental Congress established the Continental Army on June 14, 1775. After the Revolutionary War, it was largely disbanded as state militias took on the responsibility of national defense, but today’s U.S. Army traces its roots back to the Continental Army and recognizes that date of origin as its own, as well as the citizen-Soldiers that filled its ranks.



Multiple subordinate units within the 50th RSG were at Camp Blanding for their annual training (AT) sessions, which gave the birthday ceremony a sizeable audience. Army Col. William Temple, 50th RSG commander, provided remarks recognizing the occasion and administered the oath of reenlistment to five Soldiers who had chosen to continue their Army careers.



No birthday celebration is complete without cake. Spc. Emmanuel Rocha, an MP assigned to the 50th RSG’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company, presented Temple with a ceremonial saber and held the scabbard as the commander drew the sword. Observing the tradition of recognizing the youngest Soldier present, Temple then cut the birthday cake as he held the blade with Army Pfc. Shammartha Abellard, an CBRN specialist assigned to the 146th Expeditionary Signal Battalion.



“We’re lucky to have so many 50th RSG Soldiers here on AT to celebrate our Army’s birthday together and recognize the National Guard’s contributions to our branch, the State of Florida and our country,” Temple said. “I also felt very honored that I got to reenlist five Soldiers today. It was a nice, symbolic bonus that showed our organization has a strong future going forward, and that what we stand for is built to last.”



###

