USAG Fort Hamilton leadership recognized by IMCOM

Photo By Mark Getman | COL Brian A. Jacobs, USAG Fort Hamilton Commander, poses with Charles Walker, Deputy to the Garrison Commander at Fort Hamilton, holding the Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Stalwart Award for 2021 during a ceremony in San Antonio, TX on June 6th. The photo, captured at Fort Hamilton on June 14th, 2023, shows Mr. Walker, the first Fort Hamilton employee to receive this esteemed honor, standing alongside COL Jacobs. (U.S. Army photo by Mark Getman- Fort Hamilton Public Affairs)

A member of the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hamilton's leadership team was among the recipients of a prestigious award at the recent Garrison Command Team Conference, held in San Antonio, TX.



Charles Walker, Deputy to the Garrison Commander at Fort Hamilton, was awarded the Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Stalwart Award for 2021 during a ceremony on June 6th. He is the first Fort Hamilton employee to receive this esteemed honor.



Lieutenant General Omar Jones, Commanding General of the U.S. Army IMCOM, extended his congratulations to all the winners and acknowledged the competitive nature of the nominations.



"The submissions were highly competitive, and all nominees should take pride in their accomplishments and contributions to IMCOM. Congratulations to all the winners," Jones said.



The IMCOM Stalwart Award is the highest accolade in installation management, acknowledging individuals who have demonstrated excellence in their contributions to the field.



Among approximately 60,000 employees across one hundred locations worldwide, only twenty-three individuals were selected for this prestigious honor in 2021.



"I am humbled and excited to receive the Stalwart Award," Walker said. "Being nominated by the Fort Hamilton Garrison team, whom I have had the privilege to serve as Deputy to the Garrison Commander, is especially humbling. This award truly reflects the remarkable performance of the Fort Hamilton team, and it would not have been possible without their unwavering dedication and expertise. I extend my sincere thanks to each one of them."



Assuming the role of Deputy Garrison Commander in April 2021, Mr. Walker brought with him extensive leadership experience within IMCOM since 2008.



With a distinguished career spanning over 39 years, including 24 years as an active-duty Army Soldier, Walker's expertise and unwavering commitment have been instrumental in his accomplishments.



As the senior civilian and primary official supporting the garrison commander, he provides indispensable leadership and program guidance across various operational areas.



Colonel Brian A. Jacobs, the Fort Hamilton commander, commended Mr. Walker's exemplary work.



"Mr. Charles Walker is a true professional and absolutely deserving of this award," Jacobs said. "He epitomizes the term 'stalwart.' Mr. Walker not only recognizes the best in everyone but also ensures that our team is treated with dignity and respect. He is a People First leader who ensures that our team has the necessary resources to accomplish the mission."



Under Mr. Walker's leadership, the garrison staff at Fort Hamilton achieved remarkable milestones and received significant recognition.



Notable accomplishments include being recognized as the 2019 Best Department of Human Resources for a Small Garrison and receiving the 2019 Army Partnership Award.



Ms. Molly Evans, the Department of Public Works Director, received the 2022 HQ US Army Corp of Engineers Equal Employment Opportunity Award for Diversity and Inclusion, recognizing her commitment to fostering an inclusive and diverse work environment.



Additionally, Mr. Tony Mercante, the DPW Housing Chief, was selected as IMCOM's 2020 Housing Executive of the Year, highlighting his exceptional contributions to improving housing facilities and services.



Furthermore, the Fort Hamilton Installation Legal Assistance Office, represented by Alma Whitelaw, Patricia Ingao, and Rod O'Connor, received the Army Chief of Staff Award for Excellence in Legal Assistance, commending their outstanding legal support to the Fort Hamilton community.



Vincent E. Grewatz, SES, Director of IMCOM - Training, expressed gratitude for the dedication and selfless service of the award recipients, stating, "We are grateful for the dedication, selfless service, and inspiration of our teammates who earned this award," Vincent Grewatz, Director of IMCOM's Directorate of Training, said at the ceremony.